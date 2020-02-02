The NFLPA’s planned further deliberations for the days following the Super Bowl were confirmed by three people familiar with the situation. One of them said that a vote by the 32 player reps is expected. Two others cautioned that a vote in the coming days is possible but not definite.

“We have more discussion about the CBA in its entirety which could lead to a vote,” one of those people said.

AD

The proposed CBA would have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the 32 NFLPA player reps. If that happens, the deal would be forwarded to a vote of all NFL players. The CBA would have to be ratified by a majority of all players, under NFLPA rules.

AD

The player reps met Thursday in Miami. That came after players on the NFLPA’s ruling executive committee met earlier in the week.

“There’s been a lot of interesting thoughts that have come out of the meeting, quite frankly, and I think there’s been a lot of good things that’s come out of the meeting,” Eric Winston, the former offensive lineman who serves as the NFLPA’s president, said Thursday. “And I think those guys now have plenty to chew on. I think they have plenty of questions. They have plenty of good questions for us that, frankly, we’ve got to get better answers for them. It’s constantly moving. … At some point, we’ll have to make a decision. And I think those guys know that, and I think those guys know that’s coming down the line.”

AD

ESPN reported Sunday that a vote of the players is expected soon after Sunday’s Super Bowl.

AD

The proposed 10-year CBA would increase the length of the regular season from 16 to 17 games per team beginning at some point during the deal, perhaps tied to the onset of new TV contracts. It would shorten the preseason, probably to three games per team. The NFL playoff field also would be likely to be expanded from 12 to 14 teams at some point during the duration of the CBA.

Players would receive a little more than 48 percent of the sport’s revenues under the salary cap system. There would be further limitations on offseason practices and hitting during practices year-round. There would be modifications, sought by the players, to the sport’s system of player discipline and drug policies. The league’s marijuana policy, in particular, would be expected to be less punitive.

AD

The NFL’s proposals for financial gains for the players under the proposed CBA have been predicated on the regular season being lengthened to 17 games. Owners have been seeking that measure as a means to boost the sport’s revenues, particularly through upcoming negotiations with the TV networks.

AD

“We’re going to talk through the pros and cons,” Winston said Thursday, speaking to a small group of reporters following the NFLPA’s annual news conference during Super Bowl week. “We’re going to talk through our options. I’m comforted in the fact that ever since I’ve been here, the guys have made the right decision. And they’ll continue to make the right decision, and I know it’ll be the right decision because it’s served us well. That’s the way I kind of look at it. That’s the way I feel about it right now. It will be done at the right time because the guys will make the right decision to that end.”

One person on the players’ side who is opposed to the deal said the NFLPA should not sacrifice players’ health and safety for the financial gains in the potential CBA that owners and the league have tied to the players’ acceptance of a 17-game season. According to that person, pushback on the players’ side against a 17-game season kept a vote of the player reps from being taken during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

AD

That person said players and their agents should prioritize the players getting 49 percent of revenues under the salary cap, eliminating marijuana testing entirely and taking several other financial steps to benefit a wide range of players, such as enabling rookies to renegotiate contracts after two seasons and eliminating compensatory draft picks being awarded to teams for their losses in free agency.

AD

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said during Super Bowl week that it’s hypocritical for owners and the league to seek a 17-game season at a time when players’ health and safety is such a prominent issue. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung said during Thursday’s NFLPA news conference that he agrees with Sherman on that topic. Okung has announced his candidacy to succeed Winston as NFLPA president in March. Winston is ineligible for another team.

That’s one consideration pushing the two sides to attempt to bring the negotiations to a resolution by early March, before Winston leaves office and the NFLPA leadership changes. The current CBA runs through the 2020 season. If this proposed CBA is ratified before the new league year begins and the free agent market opens in early March, some provisions in it could take effect immediately and impact the economics of the 2020 season.