That pledge, Beal would claim after the Wizards’ sixth win out of their last seven home games and second straight overall, wasn’t simply said out of emotion.

“I sure have,” Beal said Saturday night, when asked if he has paid attention to the Eastern Conference playoff picture. “I wouldn’t have said it if I wasn’t.”

Beal added: “I love our chances.”

As strange as it may seem, the 17-win Wizards still have a chance of sneaking into the postseason as the eighth seed. Though slight, Washington holds a 4.6 percent probability of securing eighth and 0.7 percent shot of seventh place, according to basketball-reference.com.

Last week after two consecutive road losses, Washington returned home in 12th place out of 15 teams. However after a pair of wins inside Capital One Arena, including the 113-107 victory over the seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, the Wizards leapfrogged into 10th place. With 34 remaining games in its schedule, Washington remains 3 1/2 games behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth seed.

Though Beal said he was keenly aware of this movement, other Wizards want to focus simply on the incremental progress.

“We can’t think about it like that. We just got to think about one game at a time,” forward Davis Bertans said about watching the standings.

“We are not looking at that. I mean, we are not,” Coach Scott Brooks echoed. “But we want to keep playing good basketball. We know we have a lot of areas to improve in. We have got a lot things that we have to get better and in order to compete with the high-level teams, we have to do that consistently."

The Wizards’ defensive tendencies top that list. During the previous two road losses in Atlanta and Milwaukee, the team played “horrific” games, as described by Brooks, and surrendered more than 150 points each night. The Wizards are last in the league in defensive rating (116.9) and the numbers reflect poorly on the team’s most-used players like Beal, who leads the team at 35.3 minutes and has recorded a personal 120.3 defensive rating.

Among the 14 NBA players who average 35 minutes or more per game, Beal’s defensive rating ranks last.

“It’s like all of us. We’re not very good defensively right now. We need to get better. Brad is a big part of it but it’s all of us,” Brooks responded when asked to evaluate Beal’s individual defense this season. “Myself, our coaches and our players … everybody, we all have to be a better defensive team.”

Against Brooklyn, Beal spent most of his time on the defensive end matched up against Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie. Though Harris made 3 of the 4 shots he attempted against Beal, Dinwiddie went 1 for 5 in the matchup. In the fourth quarter, the Wizards played their strongest defense as a team — with Beal, Bertans, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr. and Ish Smith on the floor — and held Brooklyn to without a made shot in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

“I feel like we have a chance to compete for eighth,” Bryant said. “If we keep doing what we’re doing, like we did [Saturday], we’ll be in a good spot.”