Barely a week after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California, NFL players paused to remember him this weekend, with Peyton Manning paying tribute during Saturday night’s NFL honors show and Richard Sherman of the 49ers arriving at Hard Rock Stadium in a Bryant All-Star Game jersey.

Sherman also read “Dear Football” — a riff on Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” retirement letter, the note Bryant turned into an Oscar-winning short — on the Fox pregame show. “We love you, Kobe,” he concluded. “We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard.”

After Bryant’s death, Sherman said he had watched Bryant “make two free throws and walk off with a torn Achilles', and once I tore mine, I knew I had to walk off. Like he said before, we’re different animals but the same beast.”

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Manning remembered his interactions with Bryant and how both retired at roughly the same time. Bryant had reached out to Manning to do an NFL version of his “Detail” show.

“It was a real honor to be asked by Kobe. He had this fabulous, creative mind and he was always wanting to learn more,” Manning said. “He was a friend of mine. Our careers basically overlap. He was always asking me questions about football — what’re you saying out there, what’re you doing, take me behind the ropes. … [He was] my friend. I will miss him. It’s real hard to comprehend.”