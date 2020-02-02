The Chiefs appeared in the very first Super Bowl in January 1967, and then won the fourth version of the game in 1970. They haven’t been back since, occasionally posting strong teams that always seemed to fall flat in the playoffs.
The 49ers were a dynasty of the late 20th century, winning five of the 14 Super Bowls between the 1981 and 1994 seasons, but this is just their second appearance since that span. In fact, they failed to even make the playoffs in 13 of the 16 seasons that preceded this one.
The Chiefs’ offense is propelled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a former MVP in just his second season as a starter. The 49ers are less star-driven and rely more upon their defense, one of the best in the league. Kansas City Coach Andy Reid is making his second trip to the Super Bowl in his 21st season as an NFL head coach. San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan is 21 years younger than Reid but his equal in terms of offensive innovation. Should San Francisco win, Kyle and his dad, Mike Shanahan, would become the first father and son to both be Super Bowl champions as head coach.
Richard Sherman pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Barely a week after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California, NFL players paused to remember him this weekend, with Peyton Manning paying tribute during Saturday night’s NFL honors show and Richard Sherman of the 49ers arriving at Hard Rock Stadium in a Bryant All-Star Game jersey.
Sherman also read “Dear Football” — a riff on Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” retirement letter, the note Bryant turned into an Oscar-winning short — on the Fox pregame show. “We love you, Kobe,” he concluded. “We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard.”
After Bryant’s death, Sherman said he had watched Bryant “make two free throws and walk off with a torn Achilles', and once I tore mine, I knew I had to walk off. Like he said before, we’re different animals but the same beast.”
Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey.
Manning remembered his interactions with Bryant and how both retired at roughly the same time. Bryant had reached out to Manning to do an NFL version of his “Detail” show.
“It was a real honor to be asked by Kobe. He had this fabulous, creative mind and he was always wanting to learn more,” Manning said. “He was a friend of mine. Our careers basically overlap. He was always asking me questions about football — what’re you saying out there, what’re you doing, take me behind the ropes. … [He was] my friend. I will miss him. It’s real hard to comprehend.”
Bryant famously rooted for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl win over the Patriots two years ago. He addressed the team, which went on to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, during their run.
Trump loves both teams
President Trump sat down with Fox’s Sean Hannity for a pregame interview, but politics was the topic du jour, with only a small mention of sports. At the end of the eight-and-a-half-minute interview, Hannity asked Trump what he loves about sports and he replied: “It’s a microcosm of life,” with winners “like [Bill] Belichick.”
The interview was Trump’s third on the sport’s biggest day. He spoke with Bill O’Reilly on Fox in 2017 but passed on the chance in 2018, when the game was on NBC. Last year, he famously told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that he probably wouldn’t let his son Barron play football.
“It’s very, it’s [a] very tough question. It’s a very good question,” he told her. “If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”
Asked for his Super Bowl pick on Friday, Trump told reporters: “Well, I love them both, let’s just say. But I will tell you, some two very interesting teams and interesting players, some really great players. And it’s going to be hopefully a great Super Bowl.”
Chiefs still slight favorites
As of late Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs were favored by 1½ points. This likely be only the fourth time in Super Bowl history that the point spread closes at lower than two points, and only the second time since the 1982 season. Here’s a look at who the experts are picking.
The over/under on total points was 53.5. Bettors, expecting a high-scoring game, have been flocking to the over.
How Jimmy Garoppolo became a 49er
How did San Francisco land its franchise quarterback? A quick refresher.
Amid some tension in New England, Coach Bill Belichick reached out to Kyle Shanahan in late October of 2017, to gauge his interest in trading for Garoppolo, who had filled in capably when Tom Brady served his 2016 Deflategate suspension.
Belichick was purging his roster of backups, already dispatching third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis in September. And so, at the end of October, New England treated the 49ers to Garoppolo — a guy Belichick had drafted out of Eastern Illinois with the 62nd overall pick in 2014 — for just a second-round draft pick. It had been widely assumed that Shanahan coveted Kirk Cousins, who played for him in Washington.
“We made the trade, but then there were some days that Kyle Shanahan was like in mourning because I think everybody knows his master plan was to have Kirk Cousins come in eventually,” GM John Lynch said in March 2018. “I was proud of Kyle because I think he knew that this was the right thing for our franchise. And he didn’t hesitate.”
The ‘tomahawk chop’ comes to the Super Bowl
The Chiefs often claim Arrowhead Stadium as the world’s loudest home field — and one of the most intimidating. And when the public address system plays the rhythmic “war chant” to accompany the famed “tomahawk chop,” the stands can feel as if they’re rocking back and forth.
Now that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl, that pulsing cheer the franchise helped make famous, along with other team customs patterned after Native American traditions, will be on international display. That has attracted increased attention from Native American groups and indigenous rights advocates as the team steps onto one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.
Read more about the implications of Kansas City’s Super Bowl appearance.