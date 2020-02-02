The Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the AFC, will face the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kansas City is favored by 1½ points. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Kansas City finished 12-4 in the regular season, beating the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in home playoff games. The 49ers, at 13-3, were the top seed in the NFC, winning home playoff games over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs appeared in the very first Super Bowl in January 1967, and then won the fourth version of the game in 1970. They haven’t been back since, occasionally posting strong teams that always seemed to fall flat in the playoffs.

The 49ers were a dynasty of the late 20th century, winning five of the 14 Super Bowls between the 1981 and 1994 seasons, but this is just their second appearance since that span. In fact, they failed to even make the playoffs in 13 of the 16 seasons that preceded this one.

The Chiefs’ offense is propelled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a former MVP in just his second season as a starter. The 49ers are less star-driven and rely more upon their defense, one of the best in the league. Kansas City Coach Andy Reid is making his second trip to the Super Bowl in his 21st season as an NFL head coach. San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan is 21 years younger than Reid but his equal in terms of offensive innovation. Should San Francisco win, Kyle and his dad, Mike Shanahan, would become the first father and son to both be Super Bowl champions as head coach.

