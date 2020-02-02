And then there’s everyone else, which includes those of you who have exactly zero idea who any of those people are but have a general awareness that an important football game will be played on Sunday. Maybe you’ll watch a bit of it or even attend a party devoted to it, but otherwise you could not care less about the NFL.

And that’s fine. We’re not here to judge. In fact, we’d like to help you enjoy the Super Bowl as much as everyone else. Here’s a quick beginner’s guide.

What time does the Super Bowl start, and how can I watch it?

Excellent first questions! Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday in Miami, and the game will be televised by Fox. It also will be streamed by the network’s app and at FoxSports.com along with Yahoo Sports and NFL.com. Most live-TV streaming services — AppleTV, Roku, Hulu, etc. — will carry the game, as well, assuming they carry your local Fox channel; Roku just resolved a dispute with Fox. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer, Troy Aikman will provide color commentary, and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will be the sideline reporters.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: Fox.

Who’s playing?

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the American Football Conference, against the San Francisco 49ers, who were tops in the National Football Conference.

The Chiefs appeared in the very first Super Bowl, way back in January 1967 (it wasn’t even called the Super Bowl back then), and then won the fourth version of the game in 1970. They haven’t been back since, posting occasionally strong teams that always seemed to fall flat in the playoffs.

The 49ers were a dynasty of the late 20th century, winning five of the 14 Super Bowls between the 1981 and 1994 seasons, but this is just their second appearance since that span. In fact, they failed to even make the playoffs in 13 of the 16 seasons that preceded this one.

Which players should I know about?

The Chiefs’ offense is propelled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who in his second season as a starter continued to wow NFL fans with his sidearm passing skills and runs like this:

Mahomes grew up in an age of early specialization, and yet he developed into one of the greatest football forces on the planet as an athletic generalist. His favorite targets are tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. All are capable of big games on Sunday.

The 49ers are less star-driven and rely more upon their defense, one of the best in the league. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa is only a rookie but had nine sacks — a number matched by fellow defensive lineman DeForest Buckner — and was named to the Pro Bowl. Cornerback Richard Sherman, who played in the Super Bowl twice with the Seattle Seahawks, is a savvy veteran who had three interceptions.

And the coaches?

The Chiefs’ coach is Andy Reid, who is making his second trip to the Super Bowl in his 21st season as an NFL head coach. His players really seem to like him. This week, they showed up in Miami wearing facsimiles of the Hawaiian shirts Reid famously wears every year at the NFL offseason coaches’ meetings.

On the other sideline stands 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan, who is 21 years younger than Reid but his equal in terms of offensive innovation. Shanahan is the son of Mike Shanahan, himself a two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Should San Francisco win, the Shanahans would become the first father and son to both be Super Bowl champions as head coach.

Who is Katie Sowers?

Sowers will become the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. She is an offensive assistant on Shanahan’s staff and one of three women who had full-time NFL coaching jobs this season (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers employ the other two).

Wait, what happened to the Patriots and that Brady fella?

For only the second time in the past six seasons, the Super Bowl will not feature the New England Patriots, who were upset at home by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs. Quarterback Tom Brady is getting old and might not even play for New England next season. The Patriots’ offense stunk. Their defense was good against bad teams and less-good against good teams.

What if I want to bet on the game?

The Chiefs are favored by one or 1.5 points, depending on where you look. Keep in mind this is not the Vegas oddsmakers’ way of saying Kansas City will win by exactly that margin. Instead, think of it as the oddsmakers telling you that they predict a close game with lots of people betting on both teams. This is pretty rare: It will likely be only the fourth time in Super Bowl history that the point spread closes at lower than two points, and only the second time since the 1982 season. Here’s a look at who the experts are picking.

There are also a bounty of prop bets to consider, such as whether Patrick Mahomes will throw for at least 305.5 yards or whether Raheem Mostert will rush for at least 80.5 yards. You can also bet on such basic details as the result of the coin toss, the length of the national anthem and the color of the Gatorade shower the winning coach will receive.

Need some help? Here are some prop bets to consider.

The Post’s Neil Greenberg also has a guide to the best numbers to get in your Super Bowl squares pool, if that’s on the agenda.

Who’s singing the national anthem and performing at halftime?

Demi Lovato will get things going with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a song she’s performed before sporting events numerous times (she sang it before the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017 and ahead of three separate World Series games, most recently in 2015).

At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together for the first time during a 12- to 14-minute show, with the former promising “special guests, hopefully” in a December interview.

I’m going to a Super Bowl party. What should I bring?

Beer or wine, obviously, if it’s that type of party. As far as food, bring something that’s easily handheld or dippable. The Post’s Voraciously section has recipe ideas here or here or here.