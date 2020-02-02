The timing, at least in theory, might have made sense. Brady’s two-year, $30 million contract expired at the end of the season, and at age 42, it was clear this season that he had lost a step. His completion percentage was down five percent from his 2018 campaign, and he threw for the fewest yards in a full season since 2010 (he missed four games in 2016 thanks to Deflategate) and just 24 touchdowns, his fewest since 2006. Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career, and speculation about his future has percolated since the Patriots’ lost to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

Brady’s Instagram post had even some New England teammates wondering what was up.

Devin and Jason McCourty told Barstool Radio that they asked for an explanation and Brady told them, “Everybody’s overreacting.”

“He was like, ‘Bro, I’m 42 years old, one of the oldest guys in the league, wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white,’” Devin said. “That’s all it was, bro. Black and white. It’s a classic, like I’m the classic, Tom Brady, black and white. Put it all together, I’m still out here doing it.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said his “hope and prayer” is that Brady returns to the only team he has played for and NFL Network reported Sunday that the team was ready to pay him $30 million. If that doesn’t work out, the Las Vegas Raiders are interested, according to ESPN.

Well, Brady will certainly entertain those offers, based on his Super Bowl commercial. He’s not leaving football. He’s shilling for television streaming service Hulu.

“They say all good things must come to an end, that the best just know when to walk away,” said Brady, strolling in black and white through a desolate stadium wearing a turtle neck, sport coat and his best pensive gaze. “So to my teammates, my family and most of all, my fans, you deserve to hear this from me. Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.”

“It’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it,” he said later in the spot. “But me? I’m not going anywhere.”