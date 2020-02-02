What you need to know about Super Bowl LIV

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in the Super Bowl to deliver Kansas City’s first NFL championship in 50 years. Find all the highlights here.

Commentary: Patrick Mahomes, in Super Bowl comeback, showed why he is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Photos: The best photos from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Halftime show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teamed up to become the first two Latina singers to perform at the Super Bowl. It was a truly riveting, wildly entertaining performance. “You may have heard the American Dream itself pulsing in a space where it will always be allowed to live,” pop music critic Chris Richards writes, “inside a pop song.”

Commercials: Watch Google’s “Loretta” commercial and others here.

Go a little deeper...

• Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl. Her goal: ‘Make sure I’m not the last.’

• In tragedies’ wake, Andy Reid and the Chiefs found success through second chances

• The Chiefs brought Native American imagery, and the ‘tomahawk chop,’ to the Super Bowl stage

• Len Dawson smoked his way through the first Super Bowl. The photos are priceless.

• For Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family, this Super Bowl trip was 50 years in the making