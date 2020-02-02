His exuberance was understandable, given the exciting game, and Kansans are certainly proud of the Chiefs, but the team is based in and plays in Kansas City, Missouri, not Kansas. Residents of both states happily share the team, but are protective of their identities.
The tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with a corrected version of the same message.
“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” it read. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
The Chiefs came roaring back from a double-digit deficit in the second half and won, 31-20, marking their first NFL championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the comeback, was named the game’s MVP.