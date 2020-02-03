So it says just about everything about how well-liked Reid is that, in the wake of Sunday’s Super Bowl win by his Kansas City Chiefs, among the congratulations pouring forth from him came from his former team, many of his ex-players and other corners of Eagles Nation.

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

CONGRATS TO MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COACH ANDY REID ON YOUR 1ST SUPER BOWL WIN!! YOU DESERVED IT! CONGRATS @CHIEFS! Super Bowl LIV Champs — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. You’ve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia sports-talk radio station WIP held an Andy Reid Appreciation Day, and it even had a longtime impersonator of the coach invite fans to sign an oversize “Good luck” card for Reid.

We’re on 23rd and Market with Andy if you want to sign our card! 👍 pic.twitter.com/HcOsUp3Y3F — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 30, 2020

Good for you, Andy. Good for you. 🙌 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 3, 2020

He's gonna do it. This is why we did Andy Reid Appreciation Day on @SportsRadioWIP. I for one, never had a doubt. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) February 3, 2020

“I think most people in Philly are happy for him,” former Eagles tight end Chad Lewis said recently. “When he left the facility he’d given his heart and soul. People in Philly love a fighter and he’s a fighter.”

A number of Eagles fans tweeted out their happiness at Reid’s breakthrough triumph — he had been the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship — including Mike Trout. The Angels’ superstar outfielder, a Philadelphia-area native, said on Twitter, “Well deserved. Congrats Coach Reid.”

Several NBA players with ties to the Philadelphia region also hailed Reid, including the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, a New Jersey native, the Pistons’ Langston Galloway, who played at Saint Joseph’s, and the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson, who starred at Villanova.

“I loved my time in Philadelphia,” Reid, 61, said at a news conference after leading Kansas City past San Francisco, 31-20. Mentioning the Eagles’ own Super Bowl win in 2012, five seasons after he left, Reid told reporters, “That’s a special city. … I appreciate [the continued support]. It’s humbling.”

More love for Reid from the NBA came from the Lakers’ LeBron James, who chimed in by tweeting, “Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!!”

In addition to Trout, baseball players who sent kudos to the coach Sunday included the Nationals’ Sean Doolittle, who tweeted, “I’m so happy for Andy Reid.” Free agent Taijuan Walker, who played the past three seasons for the Diamondbacks, tweeted, “Super happy for Andy Reid!!!”

“Wish Andy Reid didnt have that mustache so we could see that huge smile!” Ryan Rua, a free agent outfielder/first baseman who played for the Rangers from 2014 to 2018, tweeted. “What a coach, what a career, finally gets to lift that trophy!”

Naturally, the football world also produced its share of pro-Reid sentiment. He received congratulations from the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and the Ravens’ Robert Griffin III, who tweeted, “Andy Reid deserved this Super Bowl.”

Several recent ex-players were also happy for the coach, particularly former wide receivers and running backs, perhaps not surprisingly given his talent for producing above-average offenses.

Congratulations to @Chiefs and Andy Reid. Well Deserved.... — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City chiefs... congratulations @PatrickMahomes and congratulations to you Andy Reid — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 3, 2020

Picked the 49ers but I excited Andy Reed has finally won the Big Dance. #SuperBowlLIV goes to the big guy. 💯✊🏾 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) February 3, 2020

I think even twitter has to be happy for Andy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 3, 2020

Chiefs fan or not you have to be happy for Andy Reid — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid finally got one! thanks to patrick mahomes and a solid defense! #SuperBowl #sb2020 #sb54 — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) February 3, 2020

Big Congrats to Andy Reid and the Chiefs. — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) February 3, 2020

Andy deserves it — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) February 3, 2020

Good for Andy Reid man pic.twitter.com/sUTVraR6eW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2020

No one was happier about the Super Bowl win than Reid himself, who bellowed at the Lombardi Trophy presentation, “How about those Chiefs?!” Shortly thereafter, he showed some of the self-aware humor that has helped make him so well-liked around the NFL.