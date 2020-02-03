The festivities, scheduled to begin at 11:30 Central time and end with a 1:30 rally at Union Station, seem destined to rival the revelry that followed the Royals’ World Series win in 2015.
That parade wound through the streets of the city, winding up on the hill that leads down from the World War I memorial to Union Station. A crowd estimated at 800,000 turned the hill a royal blue that day. It’ll be replaced by a sea of red this time, although the weather report is less cooperative. As of Monday morning, the forecast called for temperatures hovering around 30.
Some schools have already announced they will be closed on Wednesday. The Park Hill Schools, Lee’s Summit School District, Liberty Public Schools, North Kansas City Schools, Grain Valley Schools, Hickman Mills School District and Smithville Schools have canceled classes, according to the Kansas City Star.