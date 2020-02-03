After a seemingly interminable wait of 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans will party in downtown Kansas City this week, with a parade set for Wednesday morning to celebrate their victory Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we’re all excited to celebrate with our players and fans,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Sunday night, after the Chiefs wrapped up a 31-20 victory over San Francisco. “We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!”

The festivities, scheduled to begin at 11:30 Central time and end with a 1:30 rally at Union Station, seem destined to rival the revelry that followed the Royals’ World Series win in 2015.

That parade wound through the streets of the city, winding up on the hill that leads down from the World War I memorial to Union Station. A crowd estimated at 800,000 turned the hill a royal blue that day. It’ll be replaced by a sea of red this time, although the weather report is less cooperative. As of Monday morning, the forecast called for temperatures hovering around 30.

Some schools have already announced they will be closed on Wednesday. The Park Hill Schools, Lee’s Summit School District, Liberty Public Schools, North Kansas City Schools, Grain Valley Schools, Hickman Mills School District and Smithville Schools have canceled classes, according to the Kansas City Star.