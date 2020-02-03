I’ve covered 43 of the 54 Super Bowls and I can’t remember a game that meant more for the individual legacy of a coach. Reid entered the game with a 14-14 playoff record and one trip to the Super Bowl, which was a loss. He was being billed as the best coach to never have won a Super Bowl.

After Patrick Mahomes’ third-quarter interception, with his team trailing by 10 points, it looked as though Reid was about to have yet another postseason disappointment. Instead, Mahomes led two fourth quarter touchdowns to put Kansas City in front, 24-20, before a late Damien Williams touchdown run added insurance. Reid no longer needs a Super Bowl championship to complete his otherwise stellar coaching resume.

Of course, the win comes at the expense of Shanahan, who already had one Super Bowl failure in the New England Patriots’ comeback from a 28-3 deficit three seasons ago, when he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. Plenty of fans and outside observers will note that Shanahan was once again on the wrong end of a comeback, even though this one was only 10 points.

While this result was much more about the brilliant comeback led by Mahomes than it was a failure by San Francisco, the thing that will have to nag Shanahan is that after that Mahomes interception, the 49ers had four possessions, which went punt, punt, turnover on downs, and interception. Had they made one or two plays on offense down the stretch, maybe the outcome would have been different.

It’ll be up to the 49ers coaches and management to keep this loss from affecting the team moving forward, the way Super Bowl defeats have been disruptive in recent years for teams like the Seattle Seahawks.

Never before have we seen a quarterback be this good this quickly.

In all those years covering the NFL, I’ve never seen a quarterback rise as fast as Mahomes. In his first year as a starter, he threw 50 touchdown passes, won the league MVP award and took the Chiefs to the brink of a Super Bowl berth, only to lose in overtime of the AFC championship to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

This year, his numbers weren’t as good, but his accomplishments were better. He overcame double-digit deficits in all three of Kansas City’s postseason games, and won the Super Bowl MVP.

Early in Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes, a former major league pitching prospect, had the look of a starting pitcher whose fastball was just a little off. He missed throws he usually makes, and appeared rattled against the 49ers’ stellar pass rush.

Regardless, Mahomes made it work. He finished with 26 of 42 passing for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and made a couple of critical throws — the first a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on a third-and-15 on the drive that cut the Niners’ lead to 20-17, and then a 38-yarder to Sammy Watkins on the drive that put them ahead, 24-20. When the Chiefs needed the drives and throws to win the game, Mahomes made them. He ripped the hearts out of a 49ers defense that was one of the best in football this year.

Jimmy Garoppolo will take some heat, but he didn’t have a bad game overall.

The Niners’ quarterback will receive some criticism for the team’s failures down the stretch, and understandably so. But he did a great job of bouncing back from an early interception and putting San Francisco in position to nearly win a Super Bowl. Entering the fourth quarter, he had gone 12 of 13 for 156 yards after that first-quarter interception.

He isn’t on the same level as Mahomes, but Garoppolo proved himself as capable of being a quarterback to lead his team to a conference championship. This Niners team could be a contender for years to come. Unfortunately, he will have to live with his fourth-quarter failures and the criticism that comes with that.

Damien Williams was the X-factor.

I had written in my bold predictions that Williams could have a good game, but I couldn’t have seen this coming. Williams made several key plays for the Chiefs, finishing with 104 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Like former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Williams has the versatility to thrive in Kansas City’s offense as both a runner and a pass-catcher. Now he has a Super Bowl ring, and the Chiefs might not have pulled off the comeback if not for him.

The Chiefs will have a tough time keeping this group together.

The biggest challenge for Reid and General Manager Brett Veach is to keep the Legion of Zoom together. Mahomes is in line for a contract extension that could pay him $40 million a year, and that means Kansas City will likely need to cut down on costs elsewhere.

Hill, who caught nine passes for 105 yards, is making $18 million a year. Watkins, who finished with five catches for 98 yards, is making $16 million a year and might not be back. It’ll be tough to keep the entirety of this roster together.

But this team is fun. It has great chemistry and great talent.

“We have heart,” Mahomes said after the game. “That’s just from day one. Coach Reid pushes us to be the best people we can be and we never give up.”