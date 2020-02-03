Olsen said in a written statement last week that he would explore all of the career opportunities presented to him. He is also expected to have broadcasting offers. But a person familiar with the situation said Friday that Olsen would consider signing with the Redskins, and reuniting with Coach Ron Rivera, if he opts to keep playing.

Olsen was a three-time Pro Bowl honoree in nine seasons with the Panthers, who fired Rivera as their coach in December. Rivera was hired by the Redskins to succeed the fired Jay Gruden and was given considerable authority over the team’s football operations by owner Daniel Snyder.

The Redskins need help at tight end. Jordan Reed missed all of the 2019 season after suffering a concussion during the preseason. Vernon Davis announced his retirement from the NFL this week.

A first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2007, Olsen has 718 career catches for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns over 13 seasons.

Bills Coach Sean McDermott is a former Panthers defensive coordinator, and General Manager Brandon Beane previously was in Carolina’s front office.