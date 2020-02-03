“That’s as far back as I can look,” MGM director of race and sports Jeff Stoneback told ESPN’s David Purdum. “Got the result of Chiefs and under that was the best scenario for us.”

AD

Said Chuck Esposito, sportsbook director at Sunset Station: “The total was the biggest decision. Keeping it under was the key.”

AD

According to the Action Network, the biggest reported winning bet was laid down at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, with a gambler winning $681,818 on a $750,000 Chiefs point-spread wager. The same gambler bet another $250,000 on the Chiefs to win the first-half moneyline, though that bet was a push after a 10-10 halftime tie.

Nevada sportsbooks haven’t lost money on the Super Bowl since 2008, when the Giants upset the Patriots as 12-point underdogs.

— At William Hill’s sportsbooks, more money was wagered on Patrick Mahomes’s rushing yards total than any other prop bet, Purdum reports, mostly on the over (the total got as high as 36.5 yards). But Mahomes lost 15 yards while taking knees on the Chiefs’ final possession and finished with just 29 rushing yards.

AD

“That was close to a six-figure swing [in favor of the house],” Jeff Davis, director of trading for Caesars, told Purdum.

AD

— Chiefs Coach Andy Reid got an orange Gatorade shower at the end of the game, giving orange gamblers a +750 win (as of Friday’s odds). Purple was considered the favorite considering the recent death of Kobe Bryant.

¡EL MOMENTO DE GLORIA!💦👨🏈



El momento en que Andy Reid es bañado en bebida energética por sus Chiefs pic.twitter.com/neINjmC7lI — MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) February 3, 2020

— Demi Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem unofficially clocked in at 1 minute 50 seconds, giving gamblers who took under two minutes a win. It was a quick run-through for Lovato, whose version of the national anthem at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017 lasted 2 minutes 11 seconds.

— It was another tough day for Mattress Mack, the Houston retail mogul who wagered $1 million at the Mirage in Las Vegas on the 49ers moneyline. Mack’s customers also failed to score via a promotion tied to a San Francisco win: If customers spent $3,000 on a mattress set and the 49ers had won, they would have gotten 50 percent of their money back or 100 percent in store credit.

AD

AD

Mattress Mack (real name: Jim McIngvale) wagered $13 million on his hometown Houston Astros to beat the Washington Nationals in the World Series, hedging against a similar in-store promotion. It didn’t quite work out.