After Morsell discussed his decision and what it meant to represent his home-state school, a reporter asked if Morsell planned to start recruiting Jalen Smith, his high school teammate who had emerged as one of the nation’s top players.

“You already know,” Morsell said with a smile, before someone else in the room pointed out that Smith, a junior at the time, had worn a red jacket that day.

Maryland assistant Bino Ranson, who also grew up in Baltimore, recruited both players. He remembers how the Morsell family’s excitement oozed from the other line when he and Coach Mark Turgeon called to extend the scholarship offer. Nearly eight months later, Smith announced on Twitter he planned to play for Maryland.

For five of the past six seasons, Morsell and Smith have started together, with the one-year gap happening in 2017-18 when Smith starred as a high school senior and Morsell debuted at Maryland. As the No. 9 Terrapins chase their hopes of meaningful postseason run, these two players help anchor the squad. Morsell plays with toughness, showcasing his versatility and clamping down on standout shooters. Smith, the sophomore known as “Stix,” defends fellow elite big men while averaging 15.3 points. Most scripts for Maryland winning critical games involve these two both playing at their best.

“They have that B-more grit,” Ranson said. “They think they can compete against anybody, and they have no fear.”

During Morsell’s senior season at Mount Saint Joseph, “it was sort of like all the stars had aligned,” Coach Pat Clatchey said. Clatchey remembers them as a tightknit group of hard-workers, with high-quality players at every position. The Gaels won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title and then the Baltimore Catholic League tournament, where Morsell was named the most valuable player.

“I couldn't leave without winning everything,” Morsell said.

The next season, Smith became a McDonald’s all-American, the first for Mount Saint Joseph. For the second straight year, Smith was named the Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro co-player of the year and the Baltimore Catholic League’s player of the year. Smith’s individual accomplishments marked “new territory for us,” Clatchey said.

Yet with the team, Smith “didn’t win anything,” Morsell said, reminding his longtime teammate sitting next to him that he failed to cap his high school career with a title. “He did all that and couldn’t do it without Darryl. Darryl was gone, he couldn’t win.”

That’s the essence of their relationship, a brotherly bond rife with playful jabs. During Smith’s recruitment, Morsell joked that he’d rather have Silvio De Sousa commit to Maryland. De Sousa, who now plays for Kansas, immigrated from Angola with former Terp Bruno Fernando, so Morsell would tell Smith playfully that he was the Terps’ second choice.

“But that’s to kind of add fuel to his fire,” Morsell said. “I feel like I should get 50 percent of the credit for his senior year, because I put fuel in him to try to prove he was better than Silvio. So he played so well.”

“I couldn’t care less,” Smith said. “I just played.”

Morsell continued without acknowledging Smith’s interjection: “You feel me? So I used to joke with him, ‘I’d rather have Silvio.’ All that kind of stuff. But I wanted him here. He knew I wanted him here.”

When recounting how Smith became a varsity starter as a freshman, Morsell said, “He didn’t really have much skill, but he competed.” Morsell insisted that Clatchey would agree, but the Mount Saint Joseph coach instead laughed and said, “I don’t know what Darryl was watching.”

Beneath their sarcastic remarks lies genuine joy when the other succeeds. Morsell’s defensive effort shut down Marquette’s Markus Howard, the nation’s leading scorer, and led the Terps to their first marquee win of the season. As Maryland celebrated on the court in Orlando, Smith lifted Morsell and spun him around with his feet flailing in the air.

“That's probably the best game I've ever seen him play,” Smith said. “I just swung him.”

After Smith left the court in tears after Maryland’s loss to LSU in the NCAA tournament, Morsell told reporters how proud he was of Smith for playing with confidence and toughness. Smith sat at his locker blaming himself for giving up LSU’s game-winning shot, but Morsell said Smith would grow from this.

Smith wholeheartedly absorbs Morsell’s feedback, Ranson said. And having Morsell with him at Maryland makes Smith feel like he has someone he can lean on in any situation.

“He's a great kid,” Morsell said.

Smith quipped: “Stop calling me a kid! You're one year older than me.”

Morsell, again barely acknowledging Smith’s correction: “He's a great individual with a great heart. Just the genuineness. Everything he does is out of the kindness of his heart based on how he was raised.”

Despite different personalities, with Smith more introverted, they share a sense of humor. Random things — such as a bug walking across the floor, Smith cites as an example — can spark a roar of laughter. When anything funny happens, they look at each other instead of the source of the humor. If they’re in a situation where they aren’t supposed to laugh, Smith said he can “sense Darryl staring at me, trying to get my attention.”

Smith is just goofy, Morsell said. Sometimes Morsell jokes around with him, whereas Smith never stops. It’s the classic “big bro, little bro” relationship, Morsell said. And because they’ve spent so much time together, they both know how to best bother the other.

“You don't understand how annoying he is,” Smith said, with Morsell cracking up next to him. “He knows what buttons to push. He just says stupid stuff. Then he gets under my skin. And I'm sensitive.”

Morsell readily mentions how much he has watched Smith grow. He said the sophomore has become a leader, and he’s playing with more assertiveness. But Morsell never abandons his brotherly role. As Morsell discussed the Maryland sophomores last week, he called Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala veterans before prefacing his faith in the 19-year-old Smith by saying, “Stix is a baby.” When praising Smith’s development after the season opener, Morsell said, “I’ve seen Stix since he was in seventh grade, couldn’t even walk and chew gum.”

The constant critiques stem from how much Morsell believes in Smith’s potential. There’s more growth to come. And maybe part of Morsell still sees Smith as the lanky 13-year-old rather than a soon-to-be NBA first-round pick. So as Smith keeps reaching new milestones and delivering dominant performances for the Terps, it has started to seem like Morsell just can’t give him a compliment.