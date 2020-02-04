Memphis teammate Ja Morant not only tweeted in support of Brooks’s comments; he liked a tweet by Memphis-based rapper Key Glock, who dropped an f-bomb on Iguodala’s name.

After helping the Warriors to five straight NBA Finals appearances and three championships, Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies in the summer, along a draft pick, in what amounted to a salary dump by a Golden State team looking to retool by adding D’Angelo Russell.

Iguodala never reported to the Grizzlies, who declined to buy out his contract but agreed to let him stay away while they tried to find a trade partner for the 36-year-old swingman. At the time, Iguodala’s disinterest in risking injury for a Memphis franchise coming off consecutive 22-, 33- and 24-win seasons was understandable, but Morant and Co. have been surprisingly competitive thus far and currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Nevertheless, with the NBA’s trade deadline coming Thursday, Iguodala has apparently sent Memphis a message: Deal me to a preferred destination or get nothing from me at all.

That’s according to the Athletic, which reported Monday, “Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.”

Iguodala appears to be playing hardball with a Memphis front-office that earlier Monday was reported by the New York Times to be “adamant” about not buying him out if a trade never develops.

It appears the Grizzlies want to signal to teams that they’ll have to pony up an asset or two for Iguodala rather than waiting for Memphis to buy him out. And Iguodala’s camp could be making a countermove to deter offers from teams that don’t interest him.

By all accounts teams are trying to play chicken with the Memphis Grizzlies on Andre Iguodala. Multiple contenders I talked to believe Memphis will not find a deal and will have to buy him out. But it only takes one team to want to make sure they get him to make a deal. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 3, 2020

What’s clear is that Iguodala isn’t interested in playing for Memphis, despite the presence of Morant, the No. 2 overall pick and overwhelming favorite to win rookie of the year.

Not that the Grizzlies are counting on him.

“Andre Iguodala’s a great player. I feel like he’s doing the right thing for his career, but we don’t really care,” Brooks said Monday after the Grizzlies’ 96-82 win over the Pistons. “It’s not a distraction at all. I laugh at that type of stuff. A guy that’s on our team that doesn’t want to be on our team. I can’t wait till we find a way to trade him, so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about."

Brooks prefaced those remarks by saying, “First time I seen him was on TV talking about us.” That was an apparent reference to a late-January visit by Iguodala to the set of ESPN’s “First Take,” where he said of staying away from the Grizzlies, “This break has been a blessing in disguise — I think it’s added another year or two to my career.”

It is unclear which are the “agreed-upon teams” currently on Iguodala’s list, but ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said in October that, if bought out, he would be choosing between the Lakers and the Clippers.