Capitals Coach Todd Reirden confirmed Holtby was slated to start against the Kings before Samsonov’s injury.

Reirden said taking Samsonov off the ice was “purely precautionary.” Samsonov was walking around the locker room after practice and telling teammates he was “okay.” He is 16-3-1 this season, after Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins ended an 11-start winning streak.

AD

AD

Vanecek has yet to play in an NHL game, but has backed up Holtby twice this season, when the team had to send Samsonov down to Hershey because of salary cap reasons.

“Obviously an accident,” Ovechkin said. “I’m pretty sure he’s a big boy. He’s fine.”

Fehervary to play against the Kings

Defenseman Martin Fehervary was recalled from Hershey on Tuesday morning and will play against the Kings. The Capitals, who have no injuries on the blue line, just want to assess Fehervary’s development.

Fehervary will replace Jonas Siegenthaler on the third pair, skating alongside Radko Gudas. How long Fehervary will remain in Washington isn’t determined, but Reirden said they would like to see him “a couple times if possible."

AD

“This is the right spot to put him in to start with tonight to see where he is at so we can continue to evaluate where our prospects are at [and] as we get closer to the trade deadline, taking inventory where our players are at so it’s a good time to do it,” Reirden said.

AD

Fehervary said the call-up from Hershey was unexpected, though he always was hoping to get another chance after his short stint back in October. Fehervary, 20, appeared in three games with the Capitals earlier this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound rookie defenseman averaged 14:29 time of ice time and recorded a 54.72 shot attempt percentage (29 shot attempts for, 24 against) during five-on-five play.

While in Hershey, Fehervary has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 45 games this season. Among rookie AHL defensemen, Fehervary’s 10 assists are tied for 17th and his plus-12 plus/minus ranks fifth.

AD

“This has gone pretty much as perfect as we want it to go for a young defenseman to go down to play a bit, the team to have success,” Reirden said. “It’s worked out really nicely. Now, it’s just how things fit here and we get a chance to look at it.”

AD

In Hershey, Fehervary has been playing on both the left, his natural side, and the right sides.

The past two weeks, he’s played mainly on the left, whereas a month ago, he was on the right. Reirden clarified that Fehervary has played on his off side back with his Swedish club, so switching is “something he is prepared for,” adding that this has been a great development year for Fehervary.

“Yeah, I don’t have any issue playing on the right side,” Fehervary said. “I don’t have any issues playing on both sides.”