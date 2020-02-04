Reyna entered in the 66th minute and, with Dortmund trailing 3-1, scored 12 minutes later on an 18-yard shot to the far top corner.

Reyna, who turned 17 in November, was promoted this winter to the senior squad from Dortmund’s Under-19 team. He debuted with the first team Jan. 18 and has made three league appearances totaling 32 minutes. This season with the U-19 team, Reyna has four goals in 11 starts.

Claudio Reyna, 46, is sporting director of Austin FC, a future MLS team. Previously, he worked in the front office of New York City FC. He starred at the University of Virginia from 1991 to 1993 before enjoying a 14-year pro career that included tours with Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Glasgow Rangers, Sunderland and Manchester City. He finished his career with New York City FC.

Growing up in the New York area, the younger Reyna was in NYCFC’s youth academy before moving to Germany last year. He is following in the footsteps of Pulisic, 21, who starred at Dortmund before being sold to Chelsea of the Premier League last summer.

American forward Josh Sargent, 19, played the last 40 minutes for Werder Bremen, which, in league play, sits in 16th place, 13 slots behind Dortmund.

Other Americans in German Cup matches Tuesday:

Defender Timothy Chandler entered in the 81st minute of Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 victory over visiting RB Leipzig, which left midfielder Tyler Adams on the bench.

Midfielder Alfredo Morales played 90 minutes and assisted on Fortuna Düsseldorf’s fourth goal during a 5-2 victory at Kaiserslautern.

Midfielder Weston McKennie entered in the 60th minute of Schalke’s 3-2 extra-time victory over visiting Hertha Berlin.

In England’s FA Cup, U.S. midfielder Duane Holmes scored in the 35th minute of Derby County’s 4-2 home victory over Northampton Town.