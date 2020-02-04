The Knicks parted ways with Mills as team president Tuesday — roughly 48 hours before the NBA’s trade deadline — and made Scott Perry, the franchise’s general manager, their lead basketball decision-maker. Their long-term goal is to lure a proven, high-profile executive like Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, but their short-term concern is cleaning up Mills’s mess.

“It has been a great honor to represent the Knicks,” Mills said in a statement. “I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I’m disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan.”

Perry inherits a roster with fundamental flaws, gaping holes and competing interests. New York doesn’t have a lasting solution at point guard. Its top young prospect, rookie RJ Barrett, has kept a positive attitude despite the losing, but the roster around him is lacking in players who cater to his strengths and compensate for his weaknesses.

Worst of all, the Knicks’ veteran offseason additions — Marcus Morris, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis — have displayed little chemistry or leadership, with Morris making headlines recently for sexist comments and Portis receiving multiple ejections for flagrant fouls.

The Knicks have been a revolving door for years, and they should continue to spin before this week’s deadline. Morris and Randle have been mentioned in recent trade rumors, and Perry would do well to hold a garage sale in search of whatever prospects and minor draft picks he can muster.

While there are no clean paths forward, New York’s best bet is to reorient its locker room around the 19-year-old Barrett, who was selected with the third pick in last June’s draft, by recommitting to a youth movement. Dolan’s characteristicimpatience will no doubt make this strategy difficult, if not impossible, for management to sell and implement.

For Dolan, there are valuable lessons to be learned from Mills’s tenure. First, Mills represented the perils of entrusting basketball operations to a lifelong business executive. Mills, a former player at Princeton, spent his career in finance-related positions before assuming the Knicks’ presidency in 2017 upon Jackson’s departure. His years at the helm displayed all the hallmarks of a rookie executive: He couldn’t stick to a vision, create a culture, draft effectively or recruit top-tier talent.

Second, and most importantly, the hiring of Jackson and the subsequent promotion of Mills revealed the Knicks as archaic. Jackson came in preaching the outdated triangle offense and struggled to bridge the generation gap with modern stars. Mills signed power forward after power forward last summer, even though the additions clashed with each other and have produced the NBA’s second-worst offense.

As the league has trended toward three-point shooting, pick-and-rolls and an up-tempo style, New York continues to lag, ranking in the bottom-five in points and three-point percentage, while ranking in the bottom-10 in pace.

There is, however, one category where the Knicks always shine: franchise value. According to Forbes’ most recent list, the franchise is worth more than $4 billion — tops in the NBA. Dolan’s deep pockets and the New York market once helped the Knicks land Jackson on a five-year, $60 million contract, and they are best selling points to aspiring successors to Mills.