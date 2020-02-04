With the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl now behind us, it’s time once again to start paying attention to college basketball with March and all that it entails quickly approaching. Here’s what you, the casual fan, missed over the first three months of the season.

No one wants to be No. 1

Michigan State began the season as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press preseason poll. The Spartans lost to Kentucky in their season opener. The very same Wildcats replaced Michigan State at No. 1 and promptly lost, two games later at home, to Evansville, a team that has fired its coach and currently is on a 10-game losing streak. Next up was Duke, which lasted two whole weeks at No. 1 before losing, also at home, to Stephen F. Austin of the mighty Southland Conference. Louisville gave it a run for two weeks (it lost to Texas Tech) and Kansas for one before Gonzaga and currently Baylor finally established continuity atop the top 25. So that’s seven teams that have been ranked No. 1 at this point in the season, up from four over that span in 2018-19 and three two seasons ago.

AD

AD

Okay, then who’s good?

Well, Baylor’s lone loss came in its second game of the season, on Nov. 8. Since then, the Bears have scored wins over Villanova, Arizona, Butler and Kansas, among others, as they’ve risen to No. 1 in the polls for the second time in four seasons. Strong, deep guard play and defense have been the key: Baylor ranks fourth nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency statistic (last year the Bears ranked 75th). …

Gonzaga also has just one loss (to Michigan in late November), has the nation’s most efficient offense and is unlikely to be challenged much in the West Coast Conference apart from remaining games against Saint Mary’s and BYU (and the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars by 23 in their first meeting). … Thanks to all-world dunker Obi Toppin, No. 6 Dayton is 20-2 and ranked in the top 10 for the first time since December 1967. … San Diego State is 23-0 and might not lose the rest of the regular season in a down year for the Mountain West, thanks in large part to Malachi Flynn, perhaps the nation’s top point guard.

AD

AD

So who’s … less good?

North Carolina began the season 6-1 and rose to No. 5 in the country before star freshman Cole Anthony underwent an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus. Anthony has returned but the Tar Heels are just 10-12 and in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010. … Florida (13-8) was ranked sixth in the AP preseason poll but was out altogether by the first week in December and is teetering on the bubble.

Conference roll call

The Big Ten currently has 11 teams in the NCAA tournament field per Patrick Stevens’s latest bracketology, with Minnesota nearly making it 12. Should the conference get 12 teams in, it would be the most ever in both sheer number (the Big East got 11 in 2012) and percentage of conference teams (the Big 12 has seen 70 percent of its teams get in on a number of occasions, most recently in 2018). … The ACC, meanwhile, has only four teams (Duke, Louisville, Florida State and Virginia) with tournament-level résumés at the moment, and the defending champion Cavs are laboring. The conference last got only three teams into the tournament in 1999 (when the ACC had just nine teams) and last got only four in 2013. … We could see the American Athletic, Atlantic 10 and West Coast conferences get as many bids as the ACC this season.