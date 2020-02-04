Morsell made three of his four free throw attempts in the final minute, then grabbed the rebound on Rutgers’s missed three-pointer with 18 seconds to go. Morsell, a junior guard from Baltimore, bounced happily on the court, smiling because he knew the Terrapins would prevail.

Smith notched his fifth straight double-double (14 points and 15 rebounds), and Anthony Cowan Jr. led the team with 17 points, including six made free throws in the final four minutes.

Smith and Morsell, former teammates at Mount Saint Joseph High, had already willed Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) ahead when it seemed in jeopardy of suffering its first home loss.

Trailing early in the secondhalf, the Terps jumped back ahead with a 12-2 run. All 12 of those points came from the pair of Baltimore natives. Morsell began that stretch with an emphatic dunk, jumping off the Big Ten logo just in front of the free throw line. Smith, a standout sophomore forward, capped the run with a thunderous slam of his own and then converted the three-point play.

Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) threatened late, but the Terps’ best players managed to prevent the upset and secure Maryland’s fifth straight win.

Maryland has won all eight games against Rutgers since the schools joined the Big Ten together in 2014-15. But this season’s Scarlet Knights are different than their predecessors. Rutgers slid into the Associated Press poll for the first time in 41 years, falling out of the Top 25 just before its trip to College Park. But Rutgers has still established itself as one of the conference’s top-tier teams, giving Tuesday night’s matchup more meaning than anticipated when the season began.

Smith hit back-to-back three-pointers to open the game, and the Terps had an eight-point lead at 12:49 when Coach Mark Turgeon called upon a lineup beyond his six best players. Chol Marial, Ricky Lindo Jr. and Serrel Smith Jr. entered the game together but prompted the start of a dismal stretch that continued even after Turgeon returned to his more dependable group.

The Terps endured a scoring drought of about threeminutes after that substitution, then another that lasted more than seven minutes. Rutgers climbed ahead by as many seven points thanks to a 19-4 run. Maryland missed 11 straight shots during the final nine minutes of the first half. The Scarlet Knights, who didn’t score for the final five minutes of the half, still had a 25-20 advantage at halftime. Maryland had only scored fewer first-half points once this season, against Seton Hall (18).

The Terps needed a few minutes after halftime before they finally made a field goal, a Donta Scott layup. On the next possession, Morsell ignited the crowd with his dunk that sparked the Terps’ critical second-half run.

Akwasi Yeboah led Rutgers with 13 points, and the Scarlet Knights’ solid defense frustrated the Terps, particularly early. Maryland shot only 24.1 percent in the first half. Jacob Young, who has scored 8.5 points per game off the bench, was suspended for the game following a driving while intoxicated arrest.

Maryland still lacks the contributions it needs from its bench. Wiggins has played well lately in a sixth-man role, but behind him, the Terps’ reserves only combined for four points. Marial played after missing the previous three games dealing with minor injury issues.

But Maryland’s best players did enough. The four-guard lineup that features Maryland’s best five players shared the court for the final eight minutes, weathering the Rutgers rally and delivering in critical moments.