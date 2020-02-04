Cohen, a Long Island native who purchased a small stake in the Mets from the Wilpon family in 2012, is “deeply unhappy with the Wilpons changing the terms of the deal at a very late stage and has decided to walk away,” wrote the New York Post, which cited sources close to the situation.

Among the points of contention, per the newspaper, are the Wilpons’ degree of control over the team during a previously reported five-year transition period and whether SNY, a regional sports network associated with the team, would be part of the sale.

Sterling Partners, the holding company for the Mets’ ownership group, responded to Tuesday’s reports in a statement, saying: “The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment.”

Steve Cohen, according to a source, had been planning an Opening Day gala that would announce his majority ownership in the Mets. Those invitations to guests haven't been sent, and now it appears they likely won't be. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 5, 2020

Fred Wilpon, 83, became a minority owner of the Mets in 1980, co-owner in 1986 and purchased the team outright in 2002. Wilpon and his son, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, were forced to sell shares in the team after becoming embroiled in the Bernie Madoff financial scandal.

The reported agreement with Cohen, 63, called for Fred Wilpon to stay on as the Mets’ CEO, and Jeff Wilpon to retain his role as well, through the five-year period. Fans of the team, which despite being based in the nation’s largest market has been in the middle of the pack in payroll since the fallout began from the Madoff scandal, were hoping that Cohen would quickly ramp up the Mets’ spending.

Instead, the transition to a new majority owner appears closer to not happening at all.

CNBC also reported Tuesday that Cohen has stopped negotiations to buy the team. Other reports indicated that the deal is in great jeopardy but not yet dead.

I can confirm NY Post story that hedge fund titan Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the NY Mets. Cohen and Wilpons would not confirm directly citing NDA but numerous sources close to the process and Cohen tell me Wilpons tried to retrade deal and he is walking. — David Faber (@davidfaber) February 4, 2020