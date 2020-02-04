This major date on the calendar has largely been overlooked for three major reasons. For starters, there isn’t an A-list superstar jockeying for a new home like Anthony Davis last season. So many stars moved in free agency and trades last summer that there aren’t many big names available. And finally, this summer’s free agency class is light on impact players capable of prompting an early bidding war.

AD

This week’s action, then, will be driven not by high-profile players needing a change of scenery but by a relatively long list of aspiring postseason contenders interested in tooling up for the playoffs. With that in mind, here’s a quick rundown of potential buyers ranked in order of who needs help most urgently.

AD

1. Houston Rockets

The Rockets are ripe for deadline movement. Ownership wants to compete for a title and James Harden is in his prime, but a lack of perimeter defenders outside P.J. Tucker to contend potential foes such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo looms as a fatal flaw. ESPN.com reported Sunday that center Clint Capela was on the trade block, and that won’t be the last time the Rockets are mentioned this week. Andre Iguodala and Robert Covington are both potential targets.

AD

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Like Houston, Philadelphia has been maddeningly inconsistent and must improve its roster to bring its preseason hopes of making the NBA Finals to fruition. The 76ers could use an extra proven ballhandler and a knockdown shooter — preferably in the same player.

3. Denver Nuggets

AD

The Nuggets have a glossy 34-16 record and boast the West’s No. 3 seed, but they rank outside the top 10 in both offense and defense. In other words, it will be hard to view them as legit contenders unless they make a move this week. Denver has Paul Millsap’s $30.5 million expiring contract on hand if they decide to roll the dice.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

AD

LeBron James and company have leaned heavily on their excellent locker room chemistry in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, so it’s hard to see a major shake-up coming. Still, the Lakers could use an extra ballhandler to relieve James’s burden, as he has worn down late in games against high-profile opponents.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Last week, the Clippers snapped back at reports suggesting fractures in their locker room. In their defense, they are still sitting pretty in the West’s No. 2 seed despite numerous injuries to key players. At the same time, Coach Doc Rivers could use a more versatile interior defender — like Tristan Thompson — to provide backside and switching help against premier wings. Moe Harkless and Ivica Zubac are possible trade chips.

AD

AD

6. Milwaukee Bucks

If any team is positioned to stand pat, it’s the Bucks, who rank first in wins, second in offensive efficiency and first in defensive efficiency. But they shouldn’t. The pressure is on Milwaukee to win big this season, and anything short of a Finals trip would be a disappointment. If Ersan Ilyasova’s contract and draft picks can land them another impact wing, they should do it without hesitation.

7. Boston Celtics

The Celtics have plenty of reasons to feel good about themselves, ranking in the top-five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Given the drastic improvement of rising stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they also have good reason to take a conservative approach to the deadline. It’s worth noting, though, that they will eventually need to improve their defensive options against Giannis Antetokounmpo — both on the ball and at the rim — if they want to return to the Finals for the first time since 2010.

AD

AD

8. Utah Jazz

Utah has already made a series of aggressive moves since June: trading for Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic last summer before trading for Jordan Clarkson in December. That last move addressed a clear need — bench scorer — and set up the Jazz to be picky this week.

9. Miami Heat

The Heat should feel no urgency because this season already qualifies as a roaring success. They are back in the playoff picture after two straight lottery trips, they have discovered a second star in Bam Adebayo and they have cultivated an impressive cast of young talents on bargain rookie deals. Simply put, Miami is playing with house money in the 2020 playoffs and should be labeled as a team to watch this summer.

AD

10. Toronto Raptors

Toronto’s plan to let its veterans run it back after winning the 2019 title has unfolded perfectly. The Raptors were the East’s No. 2 seed entering Tuesday while riding an 11-game winning streak, they have an all-star starter in Pascal Siakam and they have a very realistic path to reaching the conference finals for the third time in five years. There probably isn’t a single executive in the league who faces less pressure than Masai Ujiri as Thursday approaches, but will that stop him from tinkering around the edges?

AD

The latest

Potentially on the block

Completed trades (since 2019-20 season began)

Jan. 18: Blazers receive Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan; Kings receive Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round picks

Jan. 16: Hawks receive Jeff Teague; Timberwolves receive Allen Crabbe and Treveon Graham

Dec. 23: Jazz receive Jordan Clarkson; Cavaliers receive Dante Exum and two second-round picks

More NBA coverage: