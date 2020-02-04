While the Aztecs aren’t going to roll up an overwhelming total of high-end victories, their defeats of Creighton and Iowa in Las Vegas and their triumph at BYU have all become more valuable as the season has unfolded.

San Diego State checks in as the top No. 2 seed in this week’s Washington Post bracket projection. That’s not unprecedented; the Aztecs were a No. 2 seed in 2011, when some guy named Kawhi Leonard played for them. Given the efficiency at both ends of the floor and a point guard in Malachi Flynn (16.5 points, 5.1 assists per game) who routinely controls games, this edition of San Diego State is in line to do its highly accomplished predecessor one better.

Field notes

Last four included: Virginia, Oklahoma, VCU, Purdue

First four on the outside: Memphis, Xavier, Minnesota, Cincinnati

Next four on the outside: Alabama, Georgetown, Syracuse, N.C. State

Moving in: Bowling Green, College of Charleston, Eastern Washington, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Tulsa

Moving out: Akron, Memphis, Minnesota, Montana, N.C. State, Norfolk State, North Texas, William & Mary

Conference call: Big Ten (11), SEC (6), Big East (5), Big 12 (5), Pac-12 (5), ACC (4), American Athletic (3), Atlantic 10 (3), West Coast (3)

Bracket projection

South vs. East, West vs. Midwest

South Region

St. Louis

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. winner of (16) SWAC/Prairie View vs. NORTHEAST/Robert Morris

(8) Rutgers vs. (9) Southern California

Omaha

(5) Butler vs. (12) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Tulsa

(4) Auburn vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/Louisiana Tech

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Maryland vs. (14) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

(6) Arizona vs. (11) Florida

Cleveland

(7) Marquette vs. (10) Indiana

(2) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (15) MID-AMERICAN/Bowling Green

Rutgers has lost consecutive games just once all season (Pittsburgh and Michigan State in early December). The Scarlet Knights will look to avoid a second slide when they visit Maryland on Tuesday. … Tulsa sits alone atop the American Athletic. The Golden Hurricane has picked off Houston, Memphis and Wichita State at home, but still must visit Houston and Wichita State in the back half of league play. …

Florida is in the midst of a stretch that can do little to help it and a lot to harm its postseason hopes. The Gators, who upended Vanderbilt on Saturday, face Georgia, Mississippi, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. None of those teams are ranked higher than 90th in the NET. … Dayton moves up to the No. 2 line this week. The Flyers own the most efficient offense in the sport according to KenPom.com

East Region

Greensboro, N.C.

(1) Duke vs. winner of (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Monmouth vs. MEAC/Norfolk State

(8) Stanford vs. (9) Michigan

Tampa

(5) SEC/LSU vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) Villanova vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Albany, N.Y.

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Penn State vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Northern Iowa

Sacramento

(7) Wisconsin vs. (10) Mississippi State

(2) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (15) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

Good luck figuring out Stanford. The Cardinal, a NET darling, lost consecutive games to California and Oregon State before topping Pac-12 favorite Oregon by 10. The Cardinal is very much a mid-bracket team at this stage. … LSU’s metrics are probably held down a bit by its penchant for tight games. The 17-4 Tigers are 6-3 in games decided by four points or less. …

The neutral-site collapse against Mississippi hasn’t aged well, but Penn State has nothing else in its profile holding it down. The Nittany Lions are a combined 9-4 in games against Quadrant 1 and 2 teams and are in fine shape to end a nine-year NCAA tournament drought. … Teams with more Quadrant 1 victories than Wisconsin’s six: Kansas (9), Baylor (7) and Iowa (7). Butler, Creighton and Seton Hall each have six.

West Region

Spokane, Wash.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) SUN BELT/Little Rock

(8) Texas Tech vs. (9) Wichita State

Spokane, Wash.

(5) Iowa vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) Oregon vs. (13) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

Albany, N.Y.

(3) BIG EAST/Seton Hall vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Virginia-VCU winner

Tampa

(7) Arkansas vs. (10) Rhode Island

(2) Florida State vs. (15) COLONIAL/College of Charleston

Texas Tech split its games with West Virginia (win) and Kansas (loss) last week, which was a solid showing. None of the Red Raiders’ next eight games are against Baylor, Kansas or West Virginia. That’s a clear opportunity to rise in the bracket. … The time is right for Virginia to make some hay, too. Saturday’s trip to Louisville is the only one of the Cavaliers’ next seven games against a projected tournament team. …

Liberty was originally slotted in the East Region in this exercise, but was shipped out west to avoid a rematch with LSU. … VCU hasn’t done anything bad. But besides the early defeat of LSU, the Rams really haven’t accomplished much. The Feb. 18 visit from Dayton looms large for VCU’s profile.

Midwest Region

Omaha

(1) Kansas vs. (16) BIG SKY/Eastern Washington

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) Saint Mary’s

Sacramento

(5) PAC-12/Colorado vs. (12) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

(4) Creighton vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Cleveland

(3) BIG TEN/Michigan State vs. (14) HORIZON/Wright State

(6) Kentucky vs. (11) Oklahoma-Purdue winner

St. Louis

(7) Houston vs. (10) BYU

(2) ACC/Louisville vs. (15) OHIO VALLEY/Austin Peay

No one is going to lean on its November and December accomplishments quite like Ohio State. Six of the Buckeyes’ top eight victories came before New Year’s Day, though to their credit, the other two have been in their last two games (at Northwestern, vs. Indiana). … Unlike Gonzaga, which doesn’t play regularly at Spokane Arena, Creighton stay in its home city for the opening weekend because the tournament will be played on its usual home court. …

Michigan State-Kentucky would be a titanic round-of-32 game, though here’s guessing Kentucky’s profile improves enough to prevent that matchup from occurring in the first weekend. … One of the best under-the-radar league races is in the Ohio Valley, where Austin Peay and Murray State are both 10-0. They still have two games against each other (Feb. 13 at Austin Peay, Feb. 29 at Murray State).