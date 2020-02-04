Rachel Freeman, a 17-year-old senior and one of the team’s top runners, died Monday after the crash, authorities confirmed. Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, was pronounced dead Tuesday after arriving at the hospital in critical condition.

A school spokeswoman said one student, Kolby Crum, remained in critical condition Tuesday at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. Two more students, Joseph White and Shiloh Hutchison, were in fair condition and another, Ashton Baza, was released Monday night.

Police arrested the alleged driver Max Leroy Townsend, 57, on charges of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to the Oklahoman. Authorities are investigating whether intoxication was a factor in the collisions. The area speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

“Bodies were all over Main Street,” Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis told reporters. “The injuries would indicate he was going faster than the speed limit."

“A lot of students witnessed the actual crash and were on the scene when we arrived,” Lewis said later. They assisted police and pointed out the direction the vehicle went, which helped officers apprehend the alleged driver.

Lewis said surveillance cameras from the school campus and nearby homes captured footage of the collision.

School district safety director Dustin Horstkoetter was emotional in describing a fraught scene. With injured classmates scattered about the sidewalk and roadway, students, teachers and coaches rendered first aid until emergency personnel took over.

“We live in a really good community,” Horstkoetter said. “We’re going to get through it. We’ve got through a lot in the past. This community is strong and we’re resilient, but it’s tough. It gets kind of old to deal with stuff like this. My heart is hurting and broken.”

Seven of the district’s students died in 2013 when a tornado demolished their primary school. The EF5-rated tornado tore through Plaza Towers Elementary on May 20 that year. In 2015, the district settled a lawsuits with the families of the students, paying each $14,000, the Oklahoman reported. Plaza Towers and Briarwood Elementary, which was also destroyed, were rebuilt with tornado safe rooms.