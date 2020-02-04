At this point of the season, executives make and receive phone calls to discuss potential deals, and the Wizards are doing their due diligence. But according to people familiar with the conversations, Washington has repeatedly declined offers for Bertans. The message has been clear: The Wizards plan to make the 27-year-old a building block for their future.

AD

AD

Bertans, who ranks 10th in the NBA by converting 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts, is slated to become a free agent this summer. But dating to late December, Washington General Manager Tommy Sheppard has publicly shared the team’s admiration for Bertans.

“We have every intention of retaining him,” Sheppard said in a podcast on the Wizards’ website. “He’s the exact type of player we want to have in our organization. I think he wants to be here. Business will take care of itself.”

With an eye toward the 2020-21 season — when point guard John Wall is slated to return from extended Achilles’ tendon injury rehabilitation and Bradley Beal will be moving into all-NBA form — Bertans would continue to fortify the Wizards’ outside shooting. Bertans, a high-volume shooter, has seven games in which he has made at least six three-pointers this season, and his 3.6 makes per game are the highest average in franchise history. He joined the Wizards via a three-team trade in July.

AD

AD

In a statement Tuesday night, Bertans expressed his appreciation for the team.

“My experience with the Wizards has been great since I arrived this summer, from my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans and the entire organization," he said. "It will be an honor to compete in the three-point contest on behalf of all of them and to represent Latvia during All-Star Weekend.”

In the three-point contest, Bertans will compete against reigning champion Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

The Wizards’ Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner are slated to compete in the Rising Stars game Feb. 14.