The Maryland coach had only one word to describe freshman point guard Ashley Owusu's demeanor during film study.

“She’s quiet,” Frese said with a laugh Wednesday, a few hours before the 13th-ranked Terrapins left campus for Thursday’s game at No. 18 Indiana. “I think sometimes it can take until sophomore year to open up.”

While it may not be in the freshman’s nature to speak up in practice or during a game, Owusu’s on-court performance is making a statement lately for Maryland (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten).

Following a career night against Michigan State on Monday, the Woodbridge, Va., native barely edges out sophomore guard Taylor Mikesell as the Terps’ third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game. She also ranks as one of the elite passers in the Big Ten, sitting fifth in both assists per game (4.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9).

She is the only freshman in the top five of either category.

In their film sessions, Frese keeps her message consistent as the pair reviews game after game. She wants her young point guard to stay aggressive for a full 40 minutes and to play with energy on the defensive end, in part to better feed into her strengths as an offensive player.

Owusu is a handful in transition, a quick guard with the ability to change speeds with barely a hitch, and a perfect fit for Maryland’s offense. As a result, she is a force driving to the basket but can also stop on a dime to pull up for a jumper or dish to a teammate streaking by.

“The way she penetrates the floor, the way she can get downhill to the basket and post up smaller guards, also her shot is just — beautiful,” senior guard Blair Watson said. “She comes down and you’re like, ‘Why are you slowing up, why are you slowing up?!’ Bang. Hit the elbow jumper.”

Owusu's play is so emphatic that Watson said it might be hard to believe Owusu is so introverted.

“I'm kind of a shy person that doesn't really say much,” Owusu said.

Owusu had a career-high 22 points and added eight assists and six rebounds against Michigan State on Monday after checking out of the game and vomiting in the first few minutes. Two games before that, against Northwestern, she had 13 points and five assists. In between, at Ohio State, Owusu fell into foul trouble early and scored just two points in 12 minutes. She has alternated down games with big performances, such as an 18-point night at Michigan last month, throughout conference play.

Frese wants to see her smooth out those ups and downs as the Terps prepare for a rigorous three-game stretch starting at Indiana (18-5, 8-3) before they host a tough Rutgers team and No. 19 Iowa in College Park. Owusu gives Maryland a different look when she comes off the bench, taking over for Mikesell at point guard.

The ability to keep defenses on their toes that way is invaluable in the second half of Big Ten play and as the season rolls into March.

“Ashley’s really key for us, as well as our freshmen for what they bring — that spark and that energy off the bench,” Frese said. “I’ve said to all three of them, I feel like our [postseason] run will go as deep as our freshman are prepared for. It’s just getting them to understand, when you get a game like [Monday’s] from Ashley, she makes us better. It allows us to slide Taylor to the wing and opens up her ability to shoot the ball. It puts us in positions of strength.”

The key to Owusu finding consistency is to focus on defense — something the former McDonald’s all-American didn’t have to do much when she was racking up points at Paul VI High.

Scoring and passing have always come instinctively to the point guard. Her ability to get to the basket is what first caught Frese’s eye when Owusu came to Maryland for basketball camp in sixth grade.

But defense is another issue. Owusu has had to remind herself to constantly be in her stance during games and to be big and aggressive.

“Being disciplined and being smarter on defense is going to help me get out in transition and get my teammates and myself easy buckets,” Owusu said.

Shoring up her defense has been just one of Owusu’s priorities as she navigates the usual freshman learning curve. Senior Kaila Charles said Owusu’s basketball IQ and patience in knowing when to make the right play have improved every game. Frese said Owusu is learning she doesn’t have to conserve energy and can play at full tilt for all 40 minutes. Watson said Owusu is even becoming a bit more communicative on court.

The Terps are hoping all of that adds up to more performances from Owusu like Monday’s.

“When you watch her, she’s just so smooth, so comfortable,” Watson said. “ … The more that she opens up her mouth, the more she takes our team to a whole other level.”