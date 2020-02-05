The city last celebrated a championship in 2015, when the Royals won the World Series. This time, the weather will be considerably cooler, with temperatures in the upper 20s, and one to three inches of snow in the forecast. The predominant color in the crowd will be red rather than blue, with the parade scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Central time. Like the Royals’ festivities, the journey through Kansas City’s streets will culminate in a rally in front of Union Station, with fans filling the World War I Museum and Memorial’s hill that faces it.
Many school districts in the Kansas City area canceled classes in advance of the celebration, while transportation officials are warning of the possibility of snowplows adding to the expected traffic delays.
The city took the lessons of the Royals parade to heart, particularly when it comes to fans’ needs to answer nature’s call. There were 200 portable toilets for the Royals parade, according to the Kansas City Star; there will be 700 for this one.
Union Station is all decked out in chiefs lights and banners. This is the spot where the Chiefs victory parade will end Wednesday. We’re expecting to learn the full route, parking and traffic details 9am in a press conference. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/UYPEDDv4AU— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) February 4, 2020
The parade will start at Sixth Street and Grand, snaking over two miles to Pershing, where it will turn west and end at Union Station.
We will begin towing cars off the parade route beginning at 2 p.m. today. The route will remain closed until 7 p.m. tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LkIBlr35Oq— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 4, 2020
The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, in their first appearance since winning Super Bowl IV in 1970, with a 31-20 victory Sunday night over the San Francisco 49ers.
And quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game’s MVP? He’ll be the guy with the big belt.
February 4, 2020