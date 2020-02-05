Kansas City’s championship parade is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Follow along for live coverage.

A little snow isn’t likely to dampen the spirits of the Kansas City Chiefs or their fans as they prepare to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years with a parade and rally Wednesday in Kansas City.

The city last celebrated a championship in 2015, when the Royals won the World Series. This time, the weather will be considerably cooler, with temperatures in the upper 20s, and one to three inches of snow in the forecast. The predominant color in the crowd will be red rather than blue, with the parade scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Central time. Like the Royals’ festivities, the journey through Kansas City’s streets will culminate in a rally in front of Union Station, with fans filling the World War I Museum and Memorial’s hill that faces it.

Many school districts in the Kansas City area canceled classes in advance of the celebration, while transportation officials are warning of the possibility of snowplows adding to the expected traffic delays.

The city took the lessons of the Royals parade to heart, particularly when it comes to fans’ needs to answer nature’s call. There were 200 portable toilets for the Royals parade, according to the Kansas City Star; there will be 700 for this one.

The parade will start at Sixth Street and Grand, snaking over two miles to Pershing, where it will turn west and end at Union Station.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, in their first appearance since winning Super Bowl IV in 1970, with a 31-20 victory Sunday night over the San Francisco 49ers.

And quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game’s MVP? He’ll be the guy with the big belt.