“We’re extremely excited to promote Brawley to an on-field coaching role,” Locksley said in a statement. “He’s been a key part of the Terps staff the past four years and has earned this opportunity. Brawley has exceptional relationships with our current players and is extremely well respected in the DMV area. I’m really pleased with our coaching staff heading into the 2020 season.”

Evans joined Maryland’s staff in 2016 after serving as Morgan State’s defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator for two seasons. He was previously a graduate assistant at Maryland from 2012 to 2013. In that role, he assisted Maryland’s defensive staff and worked with linebackers. The Baltimore native also coached defensive backs at Good Counsel High School for four years.

After a 3-9 season that included only one Big Ten win, Maryland’s coaching staff remained relatively the same. John Papuchis accepted a job on Florida State’s staff, and Locksley hired George Helow as Maryland’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach. Cowsette’s departure is the only other major change.

Cowsette, who played defensive tackle at Maryland from 1996 to 1999, began his coaching career in 2007 as a member of the Terrapins’ strength and conditioning staff, then became an assistant defensive line coach. Before Cowsette returned to his alma mater, he spent five seasons coaching defensive linemen at the University of Albany.

This was Cowsette’s first job as a position coach at a Power Five conference school, and he agreed to a one-year contract for last season. Tight ends coach Mike Miller, a former Alabama graduate assistant, was the only other position coach on staff who signed a one-year deal. Miller will return for 2020.

Maryland allowed 449.2 yards per game last season, worst in the Big Ten. The Terps allowed 177.9 rushing yards per game. The Terps ranked 13th of 14 Big Ten teams in scoring defense, giving up 34.7 points per game. Five opponents scored at least 40 points against the Terps.