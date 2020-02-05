Instead of tuning out the derision, the redshirt sophomore reached for his mobile phone and began recording the scene.

“Oh yeah, I had to show people that,” Toppin said with a mischievous grin following an 87-79 win.

That breezy demeanor, according to Dayton Coach Anthony Grant, is part of what has allowed the virtual lock for Atlantic 10 player of the year to flourish.

But Toppin also has ascended into the conversation for national player of the year with Dayton poised for a perhaps a deep run in the NCAA tournament. The Flyers (20-2, 9-0) are up to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, their highest ranking since 1968.

“His joy for playing the game is visible to anybody that watches him,” Grant said after Toppin finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, all game highs. “He enjoys competing. He really enjoys being out there with his teammates.

“And then I think his ceiling is still really high.”

Toppin overflows with exuberance in particular when dunking, as he did five times against the Spiders. He took special delight in a windmill dunk on a fast break, touching down in front of the student section with the Flyers comfortably in the lead.

Toppin has put on a high-wire act since he first stepped on the court last season, with three dunks during the first five minutes of his college career. That same season, Toppin punctuated a win with a between-the-legs dunk.

Obi Toppin with the best dunk of the season. Surely the first between-the-legs dunk I’ve ever seen in a game. @otoppin1 pic.twitter.com/BE1egy8MNc — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 29, 2018

“When he gets a dunk, we get a boost on offense,” Flyers junior guard Jalen Crutcher said. “And we just keeping going from there off his dunks.”

Toppin, a native of Brooklyn, was late to register on college recruiters’ radar. He stood 6-foot-2 as a high school junior and played only one season of varsity basketball at Ossining High in New York. But he blossomed during a postgraduate year at Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland, where his height topped out at 6-9. Then came an invitation in the summer of 2018 from NBA trainer Chris Brickley to participate in pickup games at a gym in midtown Manhattan.

On the court one day for those “Black Ops” runs, as they’re known in NBA circles, were Carmelo Anthony, C.J. McCollum and Enes Kantner, among others. In one sequence, Toppin collected a lob pass for a windmill dunk, leaping over Kantner in the process.

Social media postings of Toppin’s highlights went viral, transforming him into an Internet sensation well before his first game at Dayton.

“I’m the best dunker in the country,” said Toppin, who threw down 10 of them in one game alone earlier this season against North Florida.

Toppin’s arsenal, however, comprises far more than finishing at the rim with authority. This season he leads Dayton in scoring (19.7 points per game), rebounding (8.0) and blocks (1.3) and is making 62.8 percent of his shots. He has also made 21 three-pointers on the season. Toppin’s player efficiency rating, according to ESPN’s John Hollinger, is 33.27, which ranks sixth in the country.

During his freshman year, Toppin had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against Rhode Island, narrowly missing the first triple-double in program history. His national coming-out came earlier in November at the Maui Invitational, when he averaged 22.3 points and seven rebounds in leading Dayton to the tournament final, where it took Kansas to overtime before falling, 90-84.

Toppin, 21, has caught the attention of NBA scouts as well. He’s a projected lottery pick, according to any number of mock draft websites, and forecast to be selected as high as No. 4 overall.

“I know about it, but I look at it like, ‘What’s our next game?’” Toppin said with regard to his NBA future. “That’s my next focus, so I don’t really focus on going to the league or anything right now. Every single game is my next focus every single day.”

In the Flyers’ most recent game, Toppin finished with 18 points and six rebounds as the Flyers cruised past Fordham, 70-56. It was Dayton’s 11th straight triumph, the program’s longest winning streak since 13 in a row in 2007-08.

Advanced metrics suggest the Flyers are in line for more spoils than simply a regular season or conference tournament title. KenPom.com ranks Dayton No. 5 overall and second nationally in adjusted offense behind Gonzaga.

Toppin, meantime, has been on a personal tear recently, scoring at least 20 points in four of the last six games and averaging 10 rebounds over that time. It’s his second best scoring stretch this season after collecting at least 21 points in each of his first five games.

“Yeah, he’s the best, I’d say,” Richmond Coach Chris Mooney, in his 15th season, said when asked where Toppin ranks among the best players he’s faced during his time in the Atlantic 10. “He’s so comfortable on the perimeter. He’s a really good passer. His athleticism is just otherworldly.

“He’s sensational. I’d say he’s probably the best I’ve seen, and he’ll take his talents to the NBA.”