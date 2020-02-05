“Mr. Rose continues to express repentance for his acts in violation of Major League Rule 21,” the petition reads. “However, in recent years, intentional and covert acts by current and past owners, managers, coaches, and players altered the outcomes of numerous games, including the World Series, and illegally enhanced both team and player performance. It has never been suggested, let alone established, that any of Mr. Rose’s actions influenced the outcome of any game or the performance of any player. Yet for the thirty-first year and counting, he continues to suffer a punishment vastly disproportionate to those who have done just that. Given the manner in which Major League Baseball has treated and continues to treat other egregious assaults on the integrity of the game, Mr. Rose’s ongoing punishment is no longer justifiable as a proportional response to his transgressions. Nor is it in keeping with the goal of an equitable and uniform discipline policy across Major League Baseball. Proportionality in the administration of baseball rules, and in other aspects such as arbitration, is the guiding principle for determining fairness.”

Per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, MLB has received Rose’s petition and will review it.

Rose was permanently banned from baseball — and, as a result, the Baseball Hall of Fame — in 1989 by then-commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti after an MLB investigation found that he had bet on baseball games, including those played by the Reds when he was Cincinnati’s manager. Rose signed an agreement accepting the punishment but did not admit to violating MLB Rule 21, which prohibits players and team officials from betting on baseball games. In a 2004 book, however, Rose did admit publicly to betting on baseball games, including Reds games.

Two years earlier, in an initial attempt at reinstatement, Rose admitted to gambling on baseball games during a meeting with then-commissioner Bud Selig. That petition was denied, along with another attempt earlier this decade. In declining that petition, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Rose had “not presented credible evidence of a reconfigured life either by an honest acceptance by him of his wrongdoing … or by a rigorous, self-aware and sustained program of avoidance by him of all the circumstances that led to his permanent ineligibility in 1989.”

Manfred’s rejection stemmed in part because the former player and manager admitted he still gambled legally on sporting events in Las Vegas, where he lives. Since then, however, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that every state, not only Nevada, may allow sports gambling, and a number of states already have instituted the practice.

Last month, MLB announced one-year suspensions for Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow over their roles in an extensive sign-stealing scheme employed by the team during its run to the 2017 World Series title and (the Astros promptly fired both of them). No Astros players were punished, even though the MLB investigation found that the sign-stealing scheme was “player-driven and player-executed.”

In 2018, Manfred reinstated Mejia, who in 2016 had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for a third time, triggering a lifetime ban. Manfred said Mejia “expressed regret for poor choices he made in the past and assured me that, if reinstated, he would adhere to the terms of the [drug] program going forward."

But in his petition, Rose also noted that he had “publicly and repeatedly expressed remorse for the consequences of his misconduct” and that his lifetime ban has become disproportionately stringent, in light of recent MLB rulings.

“A fair and rational assessment of threats to the integrity of the game and proportional penalties for those acts must consider the impacts of rules violations on the outcomes of actual games, the petition notes. “By this measure, compared to the actions of Mr. Rose, many of the subsequent scandals occurring during the years in which he has been exiled equally, or perhaps even more so, undermine the integrity of baseball and the fairness of the game. Yet the penalty received by Mr. Rose for his actions has already been far more significant than any penalty received for violations in the years since.”