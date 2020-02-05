Josh Jackson, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech before last season, won the starting job over Pigrome in 2019. Pigrome started three games while Jackson dealt with an ankle injury, and he played sporadically in Maryland’s other nine games. Coach Michael Locksley and his staff had some packages designed for Pigrome, a much more mobile quarterback than Jackson, so the redshirt junior would occasionally enter games for entire drives or for a few plays.

Pigrome passed for 719 yards while completing 58.4 percent of his passes. He added 153 rushing yards. Jackson completed 47.3 percent of his passes for 1,274 yards. Both players threw six interceptions, but Jackson had 12 passing touchdowns while Pigrome had three. Though Jackson struggled, Locksley never replaced Jackson as the starter when he was healthy.

Jackson, Pigrome and redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre would have likely competed for the starting job in 2020. While preserving his redshirt as a freshman, LeGendre showed some flashes of potential as a dual-threat quarterback. LeGendre, a four-star recruit from New Orleans, was part of Locksley’s first signing class as Maryland’s head coach.

Tyler DeSue is the only other scholarship quarterback on Maryland’s roster. Max Bortenschlager announced in January that he planned to pursue a graduate transfer.

None of the quarterbacks who started games for Maryland in 2017 and 2018 remain with the program. Kasim Hill, who left last year and joined Tennessee as a walk-on, won the starting job in 2017. When he tore his ACL in the first game, Pigrome took over. Pigrome then tore his ACL in the third game of the season. Bortenschlager started eight games that season, and Ryan Brand, who began the year fifth on the depth chart, started one.

In 2018, Hill won the starting job, but Pigrome took over after Hill tore his ACL again during Maryland’s 10th game of the season. Pigrome nearly led the Terps to an upset win over Ohio State, but he missed an open Jeshaun Jones in the end zone when interim coach Matt Canada opted to attempt a two-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point in overtime in a 52-51 loss.

Maryland has yet to sign a quarterback in the 2020 class. When the lack of a quarterback was mentioned during the December early signing period, Locksley interjected that the program hadn’t signed a quarterback “yet.”

“We’re going to try to find the best players we can possibly find, whether it’s quarterback, D-line, O-line,” Locksley said. “We still have some work to do in recruiting. With the transfer portal, the grad transfers, opportunities are there.”

The Terps pursued D’Eriq King, a graduate transfer who previously played for Houston, but King chose Miami. Maryland still could add a transfer to the quarterback competition.

Five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett highlights the incoming class of freshmen and offers an encouraging sign for the future of this offense, but Maryland still needs a dependable quarterback to lead the unit.