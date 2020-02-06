For Heat President Pat Riley, the bold move continues a season spent exceeding expectations. After a 39-win campaign that ended with a lottery trip last year, Miami has raced to a 34-16 start and vaulted itself into the East’s top four. Rather than resting on his laurels and allowing his young roster to grow organically over the next few seasons, Riley signaled his desire to make a deep playoff run this year by pouncing on the 36-year-old Iguodala, who won three titles with the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Grizzlies last summer.

AD

AD

Iguodala’s basketball IQ, championship experience and defensive versatility are his chief selling points. To reach the NBA Finals, Miami must contend with the likes of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton; Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward; Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby; and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Iguodala’s strong frame, quick hands and deep understanding of opponent tendencies bring real value to all of those matchups, and his pairing with all-star forward Jimmy Butler makes Miami better equipped to deal with the conference’s deepest wing corps.

“[Iguodala] is super smart,” Butler said after a 128-111 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “There’s nothing he cannot do. When I get to learn from him, when everyone gets to learn from him, that winning level, that meter, is going up in everyone’s mind.”

AD

AD

The Heat currently rank 14th in defensive efficiency, which trails all of their major competitors in the East. Now, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra can deploy Iguodala, Butler and center Bam Adebayo as an athletic, imposing and switchable defensive core.

While Iguodala is a savvy on-ball defender and an unselfish playmaker who is capable of running the offense at times, his game and body have shown signs of age-related deterioration.

Golden State had the luxury of limiting his minutes during the regular season, and he missed an average of 14 games over the past four seasons. Despite that careful approach, Iguodala routinely encountered minor injury issues in the playoffs, missing a critical stretch of Golden State’s 2018 title run and struggling to contribute effectively during the 2019 Western Conference finals.

Iguodala’s extended impasse with the Grizzlies has given him months of rest and recovery time, and he hasn’t played in a competitive game since the Finals last June. Still, he told The Undefeated that he is in good shape and that he is “really excited” to join Butler and establish himself as a mentor in Miami.

“[Butler] is very well respected in terms of his passion and hard work,” Iguodala said in a video posted by the Undefeated. “His temperament and values really resonate with the Miami Heat, they’re very well aligned. He brings out the best in those young guys. I think I can make the most impact on those guys.”

AD

AD

By committing to pay Iguodala through the 2020-21 season, Riley is paying a real price to maximize Butler’s remaining prime years. At the same time, the Heat remain in a flexible position for the summer of 2021, when Antetokounmpo and other high-profile stars could become free agents.

The full details of Miami’s deal for Iguodala are not yet known, but it is believed that forward Justise Winslow will be sent to Memphis. The 23-year-old Winslow, a 2015 lottery pick who is in the first year of a three-year, $39 million extension, has played just 11 games this season due to injury.

During his five seasons in Miami, Winslow showed some impressive flashes as a stand-in point guard and a multi-positional defender, but he never established himself as an efficient scorer or even a reliable presence in the starting lineup.

AD

AD

Although Winslow was tabbed as a possible building block for the Heat in the not-too-distant past, the offseason arrival of Butler and strong seasons from Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn made him expendable. Riley uapparently decided that taking his shot with Iguodala was preferable to waiting on Winslow’s health and development.

The Heat might not be done before the deadline, as rumors Wednesday linked them with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari in what would be another move aimed at short-term contention. The takeaway message from Riley’s investment in Iguodala and his aggressive approach to the deadline is clear: He believes the window is open in the East. That’s music to the ears of his franchise player.

“We’re ready to go to war,” Butler said. “We know we can compete with the best of them.”