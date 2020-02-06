Coach Mark Turgeon’s starters and sophomore Aaron Wiggins, who has played in a sixth-man role lately, did the work necessary through those opening minutes to begin squashing the Scarlet Knights’ upset bid. Then Turgeon summoned a trio of reserves — guard Serrel Smith Jr., forward Ricky Lindo Jr. and center Chol Marial — to give a few of those key contributors a short stretch of relief.

With that group on the floor, the Terps missed every shot they took while Rutgers scored on three straight possessions to cut the lead to one. After two minutes, Turgeon had three starters check back in to play with Lindo and Wiggins, but they now faced a game with much different circumstances.

AD

AD

Rutgers grabbed its first lead soon after, and the Terps didn’t take it back until about five minutes into the second half. With Maryland leading by five and 8:09 to go, Turgeon relied on his five best players — Anthony Cowan Jr., Eric Ayala, Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith — for the remainder of the five-point victory. That group ensured Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) would stay undefeated at home and step into a tie for first place in the conference with No. 20 Illinois, which will host a showdown with the Terps on Friday night.

“I feel like Coach Turgeon trusted his veteran guys,” Morsell said after the game. “Teammates trusted us. We just stepped up and made big plays.”

He’s right. Players like Morsell, Smith and Cowan made key defensive stops, hit a few shots and made free throws down the stretch. Maryland’s best six players — the five who finished the game, plus freshman starter Donta Scott — accounted for 93 percent of available minutes and 52 of the team’s 56 points against the Scarlet Knights.

AD

AD

That’s been a recurring trend this season, particularly in conference games that have mostly ended as close contests. There’s no time to focus on developing players and giving reserves valuable game minutes when the coaching staff is focused on winning a game.

“We all thought we were going to be a little bit deeper team than we’ve been,” Turgeon said in late January. “We’re still deep. … It’s just every game, every possession has just been so meaningful, it’s made it tough” to develop the bench.

The Terps have shown they can win games leaning heavily on six players. They did so Tuesday, as well as in home wins against Purdue, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio State. In all of those games, the top six players averaged at least 30 minutes.

AD

But the schedule is entering a more taxing stretch. Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, the Terps will play five games, including Friday’s matchup with sole possession of the Big Ten lead at stake. During the postseason, the team hopes and expects to play multiple games in a weekend. Even with double byes in the Big Ten tournament awarded to the conference’s top four teams, a trip to the final would mean playing on three straight days.

AD

Turgeon has said that Cowan seems to never gets fatigued. The senior has started all 121 of Maryland’s games since he arrived in College Park while averaging 33.6 minutes through his career. Others can handle the load, too. But the perfect calculation would ensure that Maryland’s top players can be at their best in the final minutes of critical games. To reach that potential, the Terps need a bit more from their bench.

“I've got to give certain guys more confidence, and then we'll be fine,” Turgeon said. “But right now, we're not quite where we need to be.”

AD

Maryland has settled on its rotation: Wiggins plays just as much as the starters but helps provide a jolt off the bench. Lindo is the next forward in line behind Smith and Scott, particularly after freshman twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell opted to transfer in December. Though freshman Hakim Hart played considerable minutes early in the season, sophomore Serrel Smith has established himself as the Terps’ fifth guard. Marial, a 7-foot-2 freshman, has the ability to affect shots and score easy baskets during short stints on the floor.

AD

Serrel Smith has played the most of that trio and offers the team a strong defensive effort. Against Rutgers, the sophomore “didn’t play as smart tonight as he normally plays,” Turgeon said, “but he’s been playing really consistently well for us.” The Terps recruited Smith for his ability as a scorer, but he’s embraced his value as a defender.

When Maryland struggled to get its offense into a rhythm against Northwestern, Smith hit two early three-pointers. Lindo followed that with a three of his own, drawing a foul and then hitting the free throw.

AD

“That was the deepest we've been all year,” Turgeon said Jan. 26 after Maryland’s 77-66 win over the Wildcats.

With Turgeon wanting Lindo to focus on defending and rebounding, the sophomore from Washington has attempted only 26 field goals this season. Especially if Lindo is in the lineup with Morsell, a defensive-minded player, Turgeon said, “It’s hard for us to space the floor the way I’d like to space it.”

AD

Lindo said he’s taken strides offensively. He’s made 3 of 4 three-pointers, and Turgeon has said Lindo needs to be ready to make those shots from the corner when opponents leave him open.

Marial arrived in College Park with a high upside but had to deal with injuries first. After surgery in September to repair stress fractures in both legs, he debuted in late December. His performances have been up and down, and he missed three straight games lading up to the Rutgers matchup with minor injury issues. By the end of the season, though, he could give Maryland an occasional spark around the rim.

AD

In addition to Marial and Lindo, redshirt junior Joshua Tomaic helps provide relief in the frontcourt, but he has yet to play more than six minutes in a game this season.

Maryland doesn’t need much from these bench players. All Turgeon is asking of them: “Just hold it where it is. Don’t have to do anything great. If we’re up four, hold it at four, guys.”

AD

Maryland’s stars have played well consistently. Cowan and Jalen Smith have each established themselves as two of the best players in the conference. Others such as Morsell and Wiggins have impressed at various points. The supporting cast just needs to stretch a little further and play a bit better, because “if we get to nine deep,” Turgeon said, “we’re going to be a heck of a team.”