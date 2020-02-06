“Players have secured an agreement that will substantially change what it means to be an MLS player,” said Bob Foose, executive director of the MLS Players Association. “Over the past two years, we have engaged in a substantive, comprehensive negotiation process with the league. We believe that the sweeping changes and increased investment in this agreement will not only be integral to the league’s continued growth, but will also move MLS closer to the systems in place in overseas leagues with which we aspire to compete.”

In a written statement, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said: “We had constructive, positive discussions with the leadership of the MLS [players’ association] and the players’ bargaining committee during the negotiations over the last few months. I would like to thank them for their collaboration in concluding an agreement that will serve as the foundation for a new era of partnership with our players.”

The deal is subject to the approval of the MLS Board of Governors and the rank and file.

The previous CBA expired last Friday but was extended by just a week, a sign the sides were nearing agreement.

Talks began in earnest last summer, which was beneficial because “we understood each other much better than we had in the past,” when CBA negotiations threatened to delay the start of the season, said a person familiar with the situation who requested anonymity to speak frankly about the talks.

Another person, who is close to the league and wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter, said: “Neither the owners nor the players could screw around. There is plenty of soccer to watch. If we are screwing around over dollars here and there, people will watch the Bundesliga and the Mexican league.”

Among the highlights:

The threshold for free agency was lowered, to age 24 and five years of league service from age 28 and eight years’ service. Previously, players who were out of contract but not eligible for free agency were subjected to a reentry draft. In many cases, their former team retained their MLS rights.

In a compromise, though, the league will not allow free agents signing new contracts to increase their base earnings by more than 15 percent.

The minimum salary for players on the senior roster will grow from $70,250 last year to $81,375 this year and $109,200 by 2024, the final year of the new agreement.

For those on the reserve roster, typically younger players, the minimum will rise from $56,250 last year to $63,547 this season and $85,502 in 2024.

The amount of money clubs will be allowed to spend on players will increase to $11.6 million by 2024 from about $8.5 million last season. That figure does not include a large share of designated player salaries, which allow teams to circumvent the salary cap by paying beyond the maximum salary limits out of their own pockets.

Each team will continue to be able to sign three designated players, who earn in the millions.

The league and players association are also finalizing details of a plan that would allow teams to sign three players age 22 or younger to contracts that have a lessened impact on the salary cap.

For the first time, players will receive a cut of the league’s media rights agreements in 2023 and 2024. The current deals expire after the 2022 season.

Clubs will be required to use charter flights on eight travel legs (four round trips) in 2020 and 16 by 2024. They will also be required to use charters for the playoffs and international travel in the Concacaf Champions League.

In the previous deal, clubs had the option of chartering on four legs, and some teams rarely did so.

The MLSPA cited players’ health and recovery time in pushing for charters instead of commercial flights on all trips.

“The league recognized the role for an appropriate level of charter travel, but to charter for every game was not at this time prudent, given all the other spending priorities within the CBA we have,” one MLS official close to the talks said.

More to come …