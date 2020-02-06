It was the second meeting of player reps in an eight-day span. They also met a week earlier in Miami.

Under NFLPA procedures, the proposed CBA would have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the 32 player reps. If that happens, the deal would be put to a vote of all NFL players and would have to be ratified by a majority of them.

Some players have expressed opposition to a 17-game season. But the league has tied its concessions to the players on other provisions in the proposed CBA to the players’ acceptance of a longer regular season. Owners want the 17-game season as a revenue-boosting measure.

The proposed CBA would pay the players a little more than 48 percent of the league’s annual revenue under the salary cap system. A reduced preseason would accompany the 17-game regular season, which would take effect at some point in the early years of the 10-year labor deal. The NFL playoff field likely would be expanded from 12 to 14 teams at some point. The players would benefit from concessions in the drug policies and the system of player discipline. There also could be further restrictions placed on teams’ offseason programs and practice-field hitting.

But some players apparently believe the league and owners should be making further concessions in exchange for a 17-game season. Both sides said Thursday there has been no deadline set by the league for the players to ratify the proposed CBA. The current 10-year CBA runs through the 2020 season. However, some provisions in the new deal would take effect immediately for next season if the players ratify the proposed CBA before the new league year begins and the free agent market opens in mid-March.

The proposed deal with the league was negotiated by NFLPA leaders and the players on the union’s ruling executive committee. Owners and the league seem to believe it’s now the responsibility of DeMaurice Smith, the union’s executive director, and other NFLPA leaders to usher the proposed deal through the players’ ratification process to completion. The players’ rejection of the proposed CBA probably would be regarded by the league as a major setback in the negotiations, and perhaps would lead both sides to intensify preparations for a possible work stoppage in 2021.