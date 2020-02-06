“I won’t accept it,” he said Wednesday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, per the Associated Press. “So I am either going to get in the field on my own or I’ll have to try to qualify. I’m not going to take a special exemption.”

Mickelson still could qualify on his own for the U.S. Open by being ranked in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Rankings on either May 18 (the day after the PGA Championship’s final round) or June 15 (the Monday before the U.S. Open starts). But he’ll have some work to do starting Thursday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which he won last year. Before last weekend’s third-place tie at a European PGA Tour event in Saudi Arabia, Mickelson’s best finish since that last victory had been a tie for 18th at last year’s Masters. He’s fallen to No. 72 in the rankings, with three missed cuts already this season, and neither Mickelson’s driver (he ranks 200th in driving accuracy) or putter (202nd in strokes gained: putting) are working at all for him.

In a way, Mickelson’s attempts to win the U.S. Open have defined his career nearly as much as the five majors he’s actually won. He’s finished second a record six times, most recently at Merion in 2013 when he led or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds and was atop the leader board after 10 holes on Sunday before finishing with a 74 and a two-shot loss to Justin Rose. Needing only par on 18 to win what would have been his third straight major at Winged Foot in 2006, he sent his drive into a hospitality tent and watched Geoff Ogilvy win. Two years earlier at Shinnecock Hills, Mickelson overtook Retief Goosen to lead after 16, only to double-bogey 17.

This year’s U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot for the first time since Mickelson’s 2006 calamity. He might not be there, missing the tournament for only the second time in 27 years (the other, in 2017, Mickelson missed to attend his daughter’s high school graduation).

“They have never been an organization that likes to give out exemptions, special exemptions,” he said of the USGA, the governing body with which Mickelson has feuded over the years. “I don’t want a special exemption. I think I’ll get in the tournament. If I get in, I deserve to be there. If I don’t, I don’t. I don’t want a sympathy spot. If I am good enough to make it and qualify, then I need to earn my spot there.”

As for the possibility of Mickelson playing in this year’s U.S. Senior Open, the first PGA Champions event Mickelson would be eligible to play after he turns 50 on June 16, don’t count on it:

Asked @PhilMickelson if he had any interest in playing the U.S. Senior Open, the first event he would be eligible to play on @ChampionsTour and would winning it bring a certain level of satisfaction to him.

Phil: None whatsoever. No.

Q. For playing it or satisfaction?

PHIL: Both. — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) February 5, 2020