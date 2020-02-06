In a statement, a USOPC spokeswoman said it was still reviewing the complaint and wouldn't comment on Moreau's allegations.

“We regret that Dr. Moreau and his attorney have misrepresented the causes of his separation from the USOPC,” said Luella Chavez D’Angelo, the Olympic Committee’s chief marketing and communications officer. “We will honor their decision to see this matter through in the courts, and we won’t comment on the specifics as that goes forward.”

Moreau was fired from the USOPC in May 2019, ending a decade-long tenure in which he oversaw care at USOPC training centers and served as chief medical officer for Team USA at several international competitions, including the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the lawsuit, the two senior officials who fired Moreau said they planned to replace him with someone with a degree as a medical doctor. (Moreau is a chiropractor.) But after the USOPC promoted another chiropractor to take his job, Moreau grew suspicious, and now believes his termination was in retaliation for concerns he raised during his career, according to the complaint.

The biggest reason for his firing, Moreau alleged, was a series of complaints he made in late 2018 and early 2019 about USOPC sports psychologists and dieticians not properly maintaining medical charts. But these complaints, the lawsuit alleged, were just the latest examples of Moreau raising concerns about athlete care that USOPC officials either ignored or failed to respond to aggressively.

"The time has come to shine a light on the USOC’s long practice of prioritizing medals and money over the rights and wellbeing of athletes and retaliating against the people who object to improper or illegal practices,” Moreau said in a news release.

During the 2012 Summer Games in London, the lawsuit claims, Moreau raised concerns about Larry Nassar, then the physician for Team USA women’s gymnasts, who routinely treated his patients outside of the USOPC medical area. But the lawsuit does not claim that Moreau’s complaint was ignored, and it leaves out context from an independent investigation of the USOPC’s role in Nassar’s rampant abuse of young gymnasts. That investigation, by the law firm Ropes & Gray, found that Moreau later visited the area where Nassar was treating gymnasts and, the report stated, “concluded that there was no reason to believe the treatment setting was unsafe or inappropriate.”

Nassar continued to treat Olympic athletes, as well as young girls and women, until his eventual arrest in 2016 and subsequent convictions on charges including molesting several children and possession of child pornography.

Later in his career, however, Moreau raised concerns that he did not feel his colleagues and superiors appreciated or handled properly. In the spring of 2018, the lawsuit alleges, Moreau informed his superiors that he believed a 15-year-old paralympic athlete had been the victim of statutory rape by a 20-year-old male athlete at an event in Iowa. USOPC officials waited three days to inform local law enforcement, the lawsuit alleged.

In January 2019, according to the complaint, Moreau raised concerns about a USOPC adult male strength and conditioning coach who had been seen naked in a public sauna by a female employee at the organization's training center in Colorado Springs, while Team USA’s under-18 female gymnasts were also training at the facility. While Moreau thought the coach should have been fired, USOPC officials only gave him a verbal reprimand, the lawsuit alleged.