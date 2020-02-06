McRae, 28, won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 but has searched for consistency in his four-year career. He spent last season as a two-way player with the Wizards and their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. McRae fractured the tip of his ring finger during this season’s opener and required several procedures, later experiencing setbacks with sprains on both his right and left ankles.

Napier, 28, has played on five teams in his six-year career. He was traded from the Timberwolves to the Nuggets earlier this week, but didn’t play for Denver. Napier appeared in 36 games with the Timberwolves this season, averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Washington should still expect some additional changes over the remaining 33 games of the regular season.

The team has already adapted to new starting lineups and adjusted rotations due to injuries frequently impacting the roster. More depth should arrive soon.

“We still have two-and-a-half months, three months of the season left. It’s all about improving and getting better. We’re going to compete for wins. Do we change the rotations up? Yeah, if all the guys come back healthy, it’s not going to be the same minutes that these guys were getting when we didn’t have the health,” Brooks said. “Whether the lineup changes, that remains to be seen but there’s definitely going to be minutes changes.”

