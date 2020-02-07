“It’s a fair question,” Hinch said when asked about the legitimacy of the Astros’ title in an interview with MLB Network’s Tom Verducci that will air at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday. “I think everyone is going to have to draw their own conclusions [as to whether the championship is tainted]. I hope over time and the demonstration of the talent of this team and the players and the careers that are being had — we have some of the best players in the entire sport all together on the same team — I hope over time it’s proven that it wasn’t [tainted]. But I understand the question. … Unfortunately we opened that door as a group, and that question may never be answered. We may never know.

“We’re going to have to live and move forward and be better in this sport, but unfortunately no one can really answer that question. I can’t really pinpoint what advantages or what happened or what exactly would have happened otherwise, but we did it to ourselves.”

In its investigation, MLB found that Hinch neither devised the scheme to steal catchers’ signs and relay them to Astros batters via banging on garbage cans, nor participated in it. However, he did little to stop the “player-driven” scheme apart from showing his displeasure with it and MLB — saying “there simply is no justification for Hinch’s failure to act” — suspended him for one season. The Astros fired him an hour after the report was released. No players were punished by MLB even though a number of them were named in the report. Carlos Beltrán, a player on the 2017 Astros whom the Mets hired earlier this offseason as their new manager, stepped down in mid-January before managing one game.

Despite calls for MLB to take away the Astros’ championship, Commissioner Rob Manfred declined to do so, saying he was honoring the “long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened.”

An Astros fan created computer programs that scanned each of the Astros’ 2017 home games and found that the sound of trash can banging was a near-constant presence starting in May, though it seemed to fall off abruptly after Sept. 21, the day Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suspected foul play by the Astros and changed his signs midgame.