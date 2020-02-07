“They’re about to jump the basketball coach! They’re about to jump the basketball coach!” a voice can be heard shouting on the graphic footage as three players dressed in black converge on an adult man in a white sweater and drag him to the ground.

One player jumped on top of the coach and began throwing punches and three others surrounded him while kicking and stomping. The assault ended when another man in a black winter coat entered the frame and pulled the players away.

The coach walked away from the scene and declined medical attention, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka (D) visited the school on Thursday morning and met with schools superintendent Roger León, principal Naseed Gifted and team members and coaches.

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated and they don’t represent the majority of the school,” Baraka said in a statement. “The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we’re proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful.”

The Bulldogs basketball team had just returned to the school from a game at Livingston High, a suburban school about 30 minutes away. The coach, according to local ABC affiliate WABC, was attempting to stop players from going after another student when the players turned on him, instead. Police arrived around 9 p.m. and were provided a video of the altercation that was already circulating among the study body.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose told N.J. Advance Media.

“Those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges,” he said.

A Public Safety Department spokeswoman told The Washington Post on Thursday that it may take several days to file those charges because the alleged assailants are juveniles.

A representative from Newark Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment.