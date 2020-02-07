“I’ve always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time,” Mendoza said in an ESPN statement released Friday. “Some of the best memories of my career have been with ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family.”

Mendoza has been with ESPN since 2007, when she was hired by the network as a softball analyst and college football sideline reporter, before joining the network’s Major League Baseball coverage in 2015. Last year, the Mets also hired her as a paid adviser, a move that raised eyebrows among both sports-media observers and in MLB circles.

AD

AD

Those dual roles were thrust into the spotlight last month when she appeared to take issue with whistleblower Mike Fiers, who publicized the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation to the Athletic.

“I mean, I get it: If you’re with the Oakland A’s and you’re on another team, I mean, heck yeah, you better be telling your teammates, ‘Look, hey, heads up, if you hear some noises when you’re pitching, this is what’s going on.’ For sure,” Mendoza said. “But to go public? Yeah, that didn’t sit well with me. And honestly, it made me sad for the sport that that’s how this all got found out. I mean, this wasn’t something that MLB naturally investigated or that even other teams complained about because they naturally heard about it and then investigations happened. But it came from within. It was a player that was a part of it but benefited from it during the regular season when he was a part of that team. And that, when I first heard about it, it hits you like any teammate would, right? It’s something that you don’t do. I totally get telling your future teammates, helping them win, letting people know. But to go public with it, call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.”

She later tried to explain that she wasn’t trying to equate the whistleblower’s actions with the crime, but her comments were not warmly received. And at this week’s owners’ meetings, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was not comfortable with broadcasters such as Mendoza and former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez also being employees of team front offices.

AD

AD

“It’s a topic that remains under discussion internally,” he said, per the Associated Press. “It caused a lot of complications, not just on this particular incident or comments, but in general.”

Last year, the AP notes, the Dodgers banned her from their clubhouse once during the season and once during the postseason because of her position with the Mets.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN’s removal of Mendoza from its Sunday night booth had “little to do” with her comments or her dual role with the Mets and more to do with its desire to tinker with its broadcasting team for the network’s highest-profile game each week.

Read more on baseball: