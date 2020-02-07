Bryant, who was 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were killed on Jan. 26 when a helicopter in which they were traveling crashed in hills northwest of Los Angeles, under foggy conditions. The National Transportation Safety Board and other authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Seven other people on board the helicopter were also killed, including the pilot and two teenage girls who were teammates of Gianna’s. They were headed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo Airport near Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant was to coach his daughter’s Team Mamba.

The stunning death of one of the NBA’s biggest stars sent shock waves across the globe, but nowhere more so than in Los Angeles, where Bryant helped the Lakers win five championships while receiving 18 all-star nods over a 20-year career.

The chosen date for the memorial service has significance; Kobe Bryant wore No. 24 over the second half of his career, while Gianna wore No. 2.

The Lakers’ home arena, Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, has long been nicknamed “The House That Kobe Built,” and it attracted thousands of Bryant fans and other mourners after his death. After the area around the arena was cleared Monday, Staples Center president Lee Zeidman said on Twitter that items left at makeshift memorials included 1,353 basketballs, over 25,000 candles, 5,000 signs, letters and flags, over 500 stuffed animals and over 350 pairs of shoes. Vanessa Bryant was reportedly given some of the items at her request.

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

The Lakers’ first scheduled game after Bryant’s death was postponed, but they used a home date on Friday to stage an emotional pregame memorial at Staples Center. The facility, which has an approximated capacity of 20,000 for special events, served as the site of a funeral for Michael Jackson in 2009, and for rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle last year.

Organizers reportedly discussed last week the possibility of holding the memorial at a much larger venue, given the expected interest in attendance. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an approximately 80,000-seat stadium that has been the home of the USC Trojans and the Los Angeles Rams, was considered, while another storied football stadium, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., was deemed too distant, according to TMZ Sports.

In addition to his wife of 19 years, Bryant left behind three daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in a social media post several days after the crash. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi [Gianna’s nickname] both knew that they were so deeply loved. … I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way."

The other seven people killed in the helicopter crash included Christina Mauser, one of Bryant’s assistant coaches for his Mamba Academy girls’ basketball team; John Altobelli, a successful college baseball coach; his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

A public memorial service for the Altobellis is set for 4 p.m. Pacific time Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium, the American League baseball team’s home. It is open to the public.