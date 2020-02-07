Maryland surged past the Illini after a key defensive adjustment transformed an early hole into a 75-66 victory. The No. 9 Terps (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) came back from down 14 to win from a double-digit deficit for the fifth time.

Four players scored in double figures for Maryland, led by Anthony Cowan’s 20 points, including a three-pointer with 2:34 to go to give Maryland a nine-point cushion. By that point, the Illini (16-7, 8-4) finally ran out of answers.

AD

AD

Cowan, who also had seven assists and four rebounds, had a full complement of teammates providing help. Darryl Morsell scored 18 points, Jalen Smith had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double, and Aaron Wiggins added 10 points.

The Terrapins dug themselves a deep hole early before switching to a zone defense, combined with a full-court press, and changing the trajectory of the game. The Terps still trailed by double figures when they made the defensive change; they went into halftime down by only two, 42-40.

Maryland’s defense stayed taut after intermission, holding the Illini without a field goal for eight minutes to start the half. By the time Illinois’s Andres Feliz made a layup with 11:58 remaining, Maryland had built a 53-46 lead. But an 8-0 run for Illinois cut Maryland’s lead to one with 8:44 to go before Eric Ayala and Morsell answered with three-pointers.

AD

AD

When these teams played in December, the Terps overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to win, 59-58, at Xfinity Center. Cowan hit a tying three-pointer with 21 seconds left and then hit the decisive free throw when Illinois fouled with two seconds remaining. In Friday’s rematch, the Illini jumped ahead with ease.

Illinois scored 29 points in the first 10 minutes while the usually solid Maryland defense couldn’t get stops. Maryland’s coaches picked up two technical fouls early in the game — first when Mark Turgeon was livid after Cowan was called for a charge and then again about four minutes later after assistant Mark Bialkowski argued a no-call.

After the early struggles, Turgeon decided to start pressing and defending in a zone at the 8:35 mark in the first half. Illinois immediately turned the ball over thanks to Maryland’s pressure, and the Terps suddenly began forcing their hosts into misses. Wiggins made a three-pointer at the first-half buzzer, trimming the visitors’ deficit to two.

AD

AD

Donta Scott, who scored 11 points in his past four games combined, had seven points during a four-minute stretch, helping fuel Maryland’s first-half climb. Cowan scored 13 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting. Smith had a quiet opening 20 minutes, scoring only two points on three shots. But he found his form in the second half.

The game had all the hallmarks of this Terrapins team — the slow start, the rally back, key defensive stops and clutch shooting. Maryland’s key players made meaningful contributions and, as has been the case so often through 23 games, they didn’t panic in the face of a double-digit deficit. This time, on the road, the victory left the Terps looking down on the rest of the Big Ten.