As that season drifts further into the past, the focus shifts more toward the void those seniors left. Megan Taylor, the 2019 Tewaaraton Award winner, graduated after spending four years as Maryland’s starting goalie. The Terrapins’ top three scorers last season were all seniors. Only four regular starters from 2019 will play this season, which begins Saturday with Maryland playing at George Mason.

The Terps will certainly have to adjust as they take on a new look. But despite the notable departures, a sense of concern has not defined the offseason. This is still Maryland, the school that has won 14 national titles, including five since Cathy Reese became head coach in 2007. The Terps have a core of talent waiting to emerge and a bundle of freshmen poised to have meaningful roles.

“We've got some people that are ready to step up,” Reese said. “That's how it is every year. In the history of Maryland lacrosse, we graduate great players every year.”

Maryland welcomed the nation’s top recruiting class led by midfielder Shaylan Ahearn, the No. 4 overall player. Catherine Flaherty arrives as the top-ranked defender in the country, and Hannah Leubecker was the nation’s best attacker in her class. Some of the 12 freshmen will earn immediate starting jobs and many will have prominent roles.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard,” said fifth-year senior Meghan Doherty, the lone returning starter on defense. “Just because we lose a good class, we bring in the next best class. We're always reloading.”

Doherty will lead the defense that was further depleted when starter Lizzie Colson tore her ACL during the summer and later opted to redshirt, preserving the opportunity to play a full senior season. The Terps’ defense ranked fifth in the country last year, allowing only 8.1 goals per game. Maryland’s goalie competition will remain in flux with three players in the mix: freshman Emily Sterling, sophomore Maddie McSally and junior Madison Hine. Sterling recently returned to practice after missing the fall while recovering from a torn ACL.

Attackers Kali Hartshorn (48 goals and 19 assists last season) and Brindi Griffin (44 goals and 24 assists) return along with midfielder Grace Griffin (45 goals and 12 assists). But apart from those key cogs in the Terps’ 2019 championship run, the 2020 squad will feature some inexperience and change.

Reese described this season so far as fresh and exciting.

“We’re not bringing people in to fit into what we do,” Reese said. “We need to find out what we’re good at and build our program around that. So it takes a little time for the freshmen to get adjusted.”

It feels a bit familiar to the 2016 season when the Terps brought in another large and talented freshman class, Reese said. That’s when Taylor began her four-year stint as Maryland’s goalie and fellow freshmen Caroline Steele and Julia Braig also became starters. That season served as the opening act in the noteworthy careers they capped with a national title.

This season’s crew of newcomers includes 10 players from Maryland and two from New York, so most of them had played with or against each other through their high school and club careers. They’re just as familiar with the Maryland program that hasn’t missed a Final Four since these freshmen were in first grade.

For an assignment during elementary school, Ahearn had to write a poem that mentioned her future aspirations. She wrote that she wanted to be a Maryland lacrosse player. Ahearn’s mom coached high school lacrosse, and some of the players Ahearn admired became Terps.

Emma Schettig, a defender who like Ahearn is from Woodbine, Md., grew up attending Maryland games with her parents, and she said, “I just remember being amazed.” As the Terps’ season opener inches closer, the Maryland coaches keep reminding players how many nights separated them from their first game. Maybe then, Schettig said, it will hit her that she plays for Maryland.

“When I think about it as a whole, I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m actually here. I shouldn’t be here,’ ” said Schettig, the nation’s No. 5 recruit in the 2019 class. She focuses on “just taking it slowly, realizing that you’re here and you can do it. It’s actually really cool. Because being that young kid in the stands, I never thought I would be here.”

Now that Schettig has experienced the college game during fall ball, she’s noticed a level of intensity and focus that feels different than high school. The pace of play becomes quicker, leaving less room for error. In high school, Schettig said, players could get away with minor lapses. That mental piece of the game can be the area where freshmen must grow the most.

But the upperclassmen offer guidance, and the younger players feel ready to contribute as the Terps take their first step into what they hope will become another successful year. The NCAA tournament in May is far from their minds, but many of these freshmen spent their childhoods not far from College Park. They only know of a college lacrosse landscape that features Maryland as a perennial power. So they understand the unspoken mission, the one that ends with a scene reminiscent of last season.

“We don’t spend time talking about” the lofty expectations, Reese said. “But I think any time you make the decision to commit to the University of Maryland, come here and play lacrosse, you know what you’re getting into.”