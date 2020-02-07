Less than five months later, as statehouses across the country follow California’s example, the focus has shifted to Florida, where lawmakers are trying to upend the system much more quickly.

Florida, a college-sports mecca that’s home to 13 Division I universities and more than 50 smaller schools and junior colleges, is one of two states considering bills that would take effect this summer, potentially opening the doors for athletes to begin seeking out financial opportunities before the next college football season kicks off.

The bill’s sponsor, Florida Rep. Chip LaMarca, said he followed the California bill closely last year but believed the 2023 effective date wasn’t soon enough. When he began crafting his own proposal, La Marca said, he saw no reason to delay implementing the law.

“Very simply, we believe it’s an injustice for these student-athletes that they’re not able to benefit off the ability to enter the free market, so why should we wait until 2023?” LaMarca, a Republican from Lighthouse Point, Fla., said in a phone interview. “If it’s wrong, why wait?”

The bill has strong support in Tallahassee, including from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and state House leadership.

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, said that if Florida moves forward with a 2020 effective date, “it will be a game-changer.” While California cracked the door open, Florida would effectively burst through the doors and send a message to other states that they don’t need to wait.

“States with effective dates of this year will be the most pivotal in terms of sparking reform,” said Huma, who testified about the bill before the Florida House last month. “If Florida moves, I think you’ll see other states will want their colleges to have the discretion as to when their effective date should be.”

Huma said he’s aware of 28 states that are considering bills that would allow athletes to receive payment for use of their names, images and likenesses. His organization is working with 14 of those states. While many proposals would go into effect in 2023, Pennsylvania’s bill also calls for a 2020 effective date. Colorado’s would take effect in 2021.

Headaches for the NCAA

An earlier effective date would present big problems for the NCAA, the governing body for college sports, because it would open the doors to athlete compensation before the organization can amend its own rules. After California’s law passed last year, the NCAA announced that it would consider rule changes to allow athletes to profit from their fame. But the organization’s timeline calls for “continued discussion” lasting through the summer, with final proposals due to the board of governors by Nov. 1. A vote on any rule changes isn’t expected until its annual convention next January.

“The NCAA, regardless of their motivation and their ultimate plan, cannot move as fast as July 2020,” said Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program. “It would be hard for the NCAA and the individual divisions and bureaucratic structures to come up with any meaningful permanent change within the next few months.”

The NCAA did not make an official available to be interviewed for this story. Donald Remy, the organization’s chief operating officer, appeared at a Georgetown Law School symposium last week, and made clear that the NCAA is no longer debating whether athletes should be able to take advantage of some opportunities. It’s debating the best way to do it, he said.

“Over time, it appears the system has gotten askew. So we want to make sure we give those students that same opportunity that other students might have," he said. "But you also want to make sure that as you make modifications, you don’t undermine the system that we have that allows for college athletics to be something that’s fair, appropriate and equitable across the United States. And one of the challenges to that are some of these state laws because it puts us in a position where you can’t have parity and equity.”

In recent months, the NCAA has been sounding alarms about the dangers of a patchwork of state laws. Along with different effective dates, some states’ bills call for the schools to provide athletes a share of revenues. Some call for better health and safety initiatives. Others include a monitoring component or task force for the athletes.

These differences, the NCAA says, are why it’s leaning on federal lawmakers to create a nationwide framework to uniformly regulate amateurism in college sports. Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) has already introduced a bill in the House that would force the NCAA to allow its athletes to be “reasonably compensated for the third-party use of the name, image, or likeness,” and some senators have also considered introducing legislation.

If nationwide guidelines aren’t established, states that pass laws with earlier effective dates could give athletes at their schools an advantage of sorts, allowing them to cash checks that aren’t available elsewhere. It’s a scenario that worries many stakeholders, from coaches to NCAA officials: Some schools could have a recruiting advantage if their state allows endorsements dollars while others do not.

LaMarca, the Florida lawmaker, said he has not met with NCAA officials but has spoken to some university athletic directors and conference officials. He said he’d be open to adjusting the timeline if the NCAA comes up with a plan and if “there was an effort to try to put those on a parallel track.”

“But we do want to ultimately make sure the NCAA goes through with what they say they’re looking at,” he said. “It’s taken so many years to get to this point where they say, ‘Alright, we’ll look at it.’ We don’t want them to continue to delay.”

Whether reform comes from the states or Congress, there are endless wrinkles to be ironed out, NCAA officials warn. The organization’s rulebook prohibits any form of endorsement dollars, which means there will be enforcement and eligibility questions. The NCAA is also concerned about any legislation that lacks restrictions, guidelines or any sort of monitoring apparatus. Plus: What role should the schools play? Is there a way to encourage fairness across divisions, conferences, and school programs, including Olympic sports and women’s teams?

A 2023 effective date might allow the NCAA more time to sort through these questions. Still, Huma said, there’s no reason to delay.

“It’s never too soon for equal rights," he said. "I think it plays into the NCAA’s hands to push for delays. That’s what they want, more time to use the power to kill it, one way or another.”

Amateurism on trial

Feldman, the sports law professor, laid out a few possible scenarios for how this debate could play out in Florida. The legislature there could simply alter the bill’s language and pass legislation with a later effective date, he said. If the governor did sign into law a proposal that busts open the doors this summer, the NCAA would have to decide whether to ignore the law and enforce its longstanding rules or challenge the law in court.

“The NCAA could try to block the legislation in court and argue that this is an issue that needs to be handled at the federal level and not the state level, arguing that state law would be preempted by the commerce laws," he said. Or, he said, it could ask the courts "to step in to protect the uniformity of the NCAA rules, as courts have done in the past.”

That could trigger a separate legal battle, he said, with Florida officials arguing that the NCAA is violating its newly-passed law.

In any scenario, it could get messy. And in the absence of uniform rules, many of the stakeholders are bracing themselves for at least a period when athletes in some states can get paid, and athletes in other states can’t.

“We live in a world of college sports where there’s competitive imbalance and this might heighten that competitive imbalance,” Feldman said. “But I think we’d eventually get to a point where states and schools have adjusted, but it might be an ugly period before we actually reach that point.”