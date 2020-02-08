Fehervary said he felt “pretty good” on Tuesday.

“Great opportunity, like you said, at the beginning of the season there were some injuries and it is a great opportunity for me to get into the lineup and I’m really happy about this chance,” Fehervary said.

Reirden said the plan is to have Fehervary play on the left and Orlov on the right, which is Orlov’s off side. Given the Capitals’ defensive tendencies, however, the players most likely will end up on opposite sides throughout the night. Fehervary said he is comfortable playing on either side, whereas Orlov has mainly played on his natural left side during his career with the Capitals.

Fehervary, 20, has appeared in four games with the Capitals this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound rookie has averaged 15:51 time of ice per game and has recorded a 54.10 shot-attempt percentage (52 shot attempts for, 44 against) at five-on-five. He has played in 45 games with Hershey this season, posting 14 points (four goals, 10 assists).

“Just [continuing] to evaluate him and see where he is and that is really what we are doing,” Reirden said. “Taking inventory of where our defense is at. Not so much about taking somebody out as much as seeing what we have, I think is what we get into a rotation that way.”

The forward lines shuffled as well for Saturday’s game. Tom Wilson was bumped to the second line as T.J. Oshie was elevated to the top line alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin, who is gunning for his 699th and 700th career goals. The line switch was made at the start of the third period of Tuesday’s game in hopes it would create a spark.

Reirden liked the way the combinations looked and continued to use them in practice throughout the week. When asked, Oshie acknowledged there is a little extra juice being on Ovechkin’s line with the milestone at stake.

“I think Tom’s normally on the line, but with me squeezing in there obviously you want to try to get [Ovechkin] the puck. I probably won’t do it as well as Tom will,” Oshie said. “It’s just such a special thing and I think we all agree he’s going to move on and probably reach different numbers. But 700 is a pretty amazing amount of goals, so as teammates you want to support him and try to help get him there and hopefully do it at home.”

Braden Holtby will be in net against the Flyers, as he hopes to build off his Tuesday game against the Kings. The plan is to use Holtby Saturday and Ilya Samonsov on Monday against the New York Islanders, but Reirden said that is “subject to change.”

Capitals expected lines vs Flyers:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Fehervary

Siegenthaler-Gudas



*Fehervary in for Jensen

*Oshie and Wilson flip lines — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 8, 2020