“You see the numbers he puts up. He’s a great player,” Robinson said of Beal. “I honestly think he got snubbed, by the way I mean he plays. He brings it every night.”

Robinson was referring to Beal not being named an all-star reserve by the Eastern Conference coaches. After being part of a three-team trade, Robinson has joined Beal on a roster that welcomes snubbed players of all ages.

Robinson, the 13th pick in the 2018 draft out of Boston College, could never quite break through with the veteran and loaded Los Angeles Clippers, playing in 75 games and averaging 3.1 points in 10.6 minutes a night. Starting Sunday, when he makes his Wizards debut against the Memphis Grizzlies, Robinson will start carving a niche as Beal’s understudy while developing into a nightly rotation player.

“It’s a blessing,” said Robinson, who previously worked out with the Wizards during the 2018 pre-draft process. “I feel like I can develop myself even more as a player, getting those minutes, getting that experience.”

Several Wizards players have similar backgrounds. Moritz Wagner, a first-round pick in the same 2018 draft class, was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Wizards so his former team could make space for Anthony Davis. Anžejs Pasečņiks, another former first-rounder, didn’t get a shot with either the team that drafted him (Orlando Magic) nor the team that traded for him (Philadelphia 76ers) before working his way up the ranks in Washington.

There are others — Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant, both traded after their rookie seasons — who needed a place like Washington. Though they might have felt like castoffs, these players found the same thing Robinson is now searching for: opportunity.

With strong belief in the G League system, as well as the team’s player development staff, Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard dealt for Robinson. The team had to part with veteran Isaiah Thomas, who wasn’t expected to return in 2020-21, but felt the reward in receiving a player with two more years remaining on his contract would be worth it.

“We’re trying to maximize, optimize all the talent of every player here,” Sheppard said. “We’ve got an eye towards the future at all times here and I.T. was a great addition and he leaves big footprints behind, but the most important thing for us is to try to get better for the future. And when you look at what we’re able to do with Jerome, that’s a pretty good deal for us.”

The Wizards can pick up Robinson’s team option before the start of his third or fourth season. By bringing him in now, Washington has at least 32 more games to evaluate its latest project. To Robinson, that will be 32 opportunities to show what he’s capable of doing in the NBA.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is being wanted somewhere,” Robinson said, “and going somewhere I feel like I can fit in and play and get that experience.”