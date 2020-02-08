Still, there is a curiosity factor with this year’s reveal. Unlike last season, when it was abundantly clear by the end of January the likes of Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Virginia were going to end up as No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, this season is imbued with far more uncertainty.

The announcement of the top 16 comes the week after the Super Bowl, which means as more casual sports fans begin paying attention to college basketball. Hoops junkies won’t be surprised to see Dayton or San Diego State pop up as a projected No. 1 or No. 2 seed, but they don’t account for everyone. Far from it.

The rise of a few teams that aren’t household names, of course, coincides with this season’s complete absence of powerhouses. The muddled picture seemed to have been on Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s mind Tuesday when he lamented the state of the college game to reporters after his team’s victory at Boston College. “I wish the whole thing would change,” he summarized.

There’s a lot of issues to unpack from Krzyzewski’s comments: the sport’s talent drain, the ongoing impact of conference realignment and its effect on scheduling, the quality of play and several other factors. (There’s also the fact that Krzyzewski had just watched Boston College and Duke shoot a combined 3 of 33 from three-point range, and that would make anyone grumpy.)

Some years, concern over those issues can be tuned out by focusing on the games. This season, there has been plenty of ugly basketball. Maryland, for example, has won three games in which it scored 60 points or fewer, something it did just five times in Coach Mark Turgeon’s first eight seasons.

The dedicated fan can still savor the best performances — from guards like Marquette’s Markus Howard and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, and bigs like Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Iowa’s Luka Garza — regardless of the surrounding circumstances. But one facet of Krzyzewski’s assessment is not up for debate, made plain by three months’ worth of results.

“There aren’t great teams,” he said. “There are some really good teams, who have great records.”

There, in 14 words, is a summary of the season to date. It isn’t chaos or a rash of upsets; it’s legitimate parity.

So what we’re left to focus on in Saturday’s announcement of the top 16 watch list is a subset of Krzyzewski’s “really good teams” who will no doubt play a prominent role in the committee’s top 16. They are the “consistently really good teams,” the programs that have not only piled up victories but avoided puzzling mistakes.

Entering Friday, 10 teams had yet to drop a Quadrant 2 game or worse (in NCAA speak, that’s a matchup at home vs. teams outside the top 30 of the NET rankings, on a neutral court against those outside the top 50 and on the road against teams outside the top 75). None have anything remotely close to a bad loss.

That steady group: Auburn, Creighton, Dayton, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, San Diego State, Texas Tech and San Diego State. All but Texas Tech own a combined winning record against the top two quadrants. Outside of the Red Raiders, if those teams are not No. 4 seeds or better at this point, they’re close.

That group should account for roughly half of the committee’s list. There are usual suspects with a random misstep (think Duke against Stephen F. Austin) who undoubtedly will make the top 16 as well, as will some consistently strong programs with barely a mild blemish, such as Baylor, Florida State, Seton Hall and West Virginia.

“Consistently really good” is hardly the most exciting way to describe the best teams in the land. But as those who have watched the first 70 percent of the regular season already know — and those just tuning in to the college basketball season will learn — it’s what the sport has to offer this season.