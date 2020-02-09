Many, though, came to see Javier Hernández, better known as “Chicharito,” Mexico’s most famous soccer player and the national team’s scoring king.

From a competitive standpoint, the Galaxy has enlisted an authentic striker with 10 years of experience on Europe’s top circuits, including runs with Manchester United and Real Madrid. He will step into the role left by Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned to Europe after two high-scoring seasons.

From a business standpoint, the five-time MLS Cup champions have introduced a Mexican sports icon to a soccer-sophisticated metropolis where more than a third of the population claims Mexican ancestry and about half has Latin American roots.

Of all the big international signings in MLS over 25 years, has any made more sense than this one? The league’s website ranked Hernández the second biggest behind England’s David Beckham, whose statue stands outside the Galaxy’s stadium.

“It’s huge,” said Arturo Acosta, 28, a member of the Angel City Brigade, one of the Galaxy’s supporters’ groups. “In his own way, Chicharito brings as much or more [than Ibrahimovic], given our location, our community. People are excited for it and for what he brings.”

The Galaxy got it right with Beckham (2007-12) and Ireland’s Robbie Keane (2011-16), as well as MLS’s greatest American performer, Landon Donovan (2005-14 and 2016). The past two seasons, Ibrahimovic provided big numbers (52 goals) and a big personality.

As the league has matured, teams no longer need to pair players with local demographics for ticket-selling purposes. Fielding a quality team overrides ethnic considerations.

There are exceptions, though, especially when that player is capable of attracting an audience and performing at an elite level.

The Galaxy paid a transfer fee of more than $9 million to Spanish club Valencia for Hernández, 31, who seems certain of becoming MLS’s highest-paid player. The players’ association will not release salary figures until late spring, but Hernández figures to earn at least $6 million.

Despite Hernández’s popularity, “I do think it starts with being good on the field,” Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said. “He fits in well. He represents a lot of values and spirit of Mexican people who live here. They appreciate a good player, and he is a good player.”

The acquisition taps deep into the area’s culture.

The Galaxy’s welcome video, featuring warm scenes from L.A.'s Mexican American community, ends with this: “He’s one of us.”

Since announcing the signing, the Galaxy said it has sold about 1,000 season tickets, raising the base to 11,000. The team averaged 23,205 last season at the 27,000-capacity venue 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

From Jan. 8, when reports of negotiations surfaced, to Jan. 24, the day after his introductory news conference, the Galaxy charted 12,300 online and broadcast news references linking him to its brand. The team said that’s the equivalent of $323 million in free advertising.

Hundreds of fans flooded Los Angeles International Airport for his Jan. 23 arrival.

On Saturday, some at the stadium donned green Mexican national team jerseys with “Chicharito” and his No. 14 on the back. Others donned the new Galaxy jersey with his name and number.

(“Chicharito” translates to “Little Pea.” His father, a former national team midfielder, was “Chicharo,” or pea, because of his green eyes.)

Thirty fans paid $500 apiece to meet Hernández, receive a signed jersey and pose for photos. The proceeds went to the Galaxy’s charitable foundation.

Hernández said he appreciates what he means to the Mexican American community.

“If you are working or you come here to get a better life, you know this is [a big] city with Mexicans,” he said in near-perfect English. “You don’t need to be a sportsman or a lawyer. You know the connection this city, in particular in this country, has with Mexico. We are neighbors. It is going to keep growing.”

Hernández joins another well-known Mexican player, midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, who arrived in July 2017. The Galaxy also employs several others with Mexican roots.

Over its history, the club also has brought in Mexican stars Jorge Campos, Luis Hernández, Carlos Hermosillo and dos Santos’s brother, Giovani.

The Chicharito signing will help the Galaxy compete — on and off the field — with rival Los Angeles FC, whose Mexican forward, Carlos Vela, was voted the league MVP last season after scoring an MLS-record 34 goals.

Hernández’s ties to the community were the first step for the Galaxy.