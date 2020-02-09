There simply wasn’t much for the head coach to do as the 13th ranked Maryland women’s basketball team polished off a dominant 79-50 win over Rutgers that looked easy. Maryland (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) led the entire game in a performance both coaches found hard to nitpick.

“Sometimes you run through a buzz saw,” said C. Vivian Stringer, now in her 25th season helming Rutgers. “It’s as simple as that."

Well past the “rounding into form” part of the season, the Terps have been cutting through all but a select few of their opponents with ease for a month. On Sunday, it didn’t matter that the Scarlett Knights (17-6, 7-5) — fifth place in the Big Ten — have the best scoring defense in the league; Maryland had four scorers in double figures and scored exactly how it wanted, earning 25 points in transition. Arella Guirantes, the second-best scorer in the Big Ten who averaged 19.6 points per game entering Sunday, hardly made a dent in the Terps’ defense with 15 points. Sunday was Rutgers’ lowest scoring game in conference play.

It was Maryland's ninth consecutive win, one that ensured the Terps have won at least 20 games every season for 16 years.

“The better question is what didn't they do,” Stringer said when asked what Maryland did to challenge her team.

For starters, the Terps didn't waste any time frustrating Rutgers on defense. Maryland forced four turnovers and had a blocked shot in the first three minutes of the game to take a 7-0 lead before the Scarlett Knights got on the board. From there, dictating the pace of the game and controlling the boards looked straightforward: The Terps led 25-17 at the end of the first quarter, squeezed Rutgers on defense even more in the second to hold them to nine points and worked their way to a 29-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The game was never tied.

Charles led with a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Ashley Owusu had 14 points and nine assists to one turnover. Senior Stephanie Jones had 14 points and sophomore Shakira Austin added 12.

“She's set the tone for us this past month, and we couldn't do it without her leadership,” Frese said of Charles.

Guirantes was one of two scorers in double figures; guard Tekia Mack had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds playing all 40 minutes Sunday. Rutgers’ 18 turnovers matched their 18 made field goals as Maryland yet again showed how the team has grown from an unsteady start to the season.

The Terps outrebounded Rutgers 41-31 and displayed an improved ability to draw fouls, making 25 of 29 from the charity stripe. They shot 6 for 19 from the three-point line.

But as the Terps turn to Thursday's game against No. 20 Iowa, their penultimate home game, Frese is focused on finishing February with the exact type of strong play they showed Sunday. The Hawkeyes were the last team to beat Maryland, on Jan. 9, and a win Thursday would tie the two atop the Big Ten standings with five games to play before the start of the conference tournament in March.

Frese said Sunday's win was “a pretty flawless game,” but there are areas to tighten. She noted the team's eight second-half turnovers (12 overall) and moments in the fourth quarter where they made the cardinal sin of easing up even when the game was all but put away.