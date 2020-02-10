“This is a luxury and we have been fortunate to not have the injuries back there, but you have to be prepared for them so that is why it is important that organizationally we take inventory,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said.

In his last two games, Fehervary has fared well, receiving praise from Reirden and teammates. Fehervary, 20, has appeared in 45 games with Hershey this season, posting 14 points (four goals, 10 assists).

“Seems more confident to me positionally, understanding exactly what we wanted now that he has done it systematically for 40 games,” Reirden said of Fehervary. “I just think he looks more under control out there to match speed and match size, and that is the first impression I get from him for watching these games and he’s been good in the first” two.

This will be the first time this season that Gudas is a healthy scratch. As the Capitals have created chances for Fehervary, Reirden said it’s been a good time for Siegenthaler, Jensen and Gudas to reset.

“We knew that these three guys were the ones who were going to come out and now it gives a chance for them to spend more time working after the game and before the game video-wise and skill work and, you know, kind of break the rhythm a little bit of playing game after game,” Reirden said.

This is the fourth and final meeting in the regular season for the Capitals and Islanders. The last one was the Capitals’ thrilling 6-4 comeback win on Jan. 18 at Nassau Coliseum. The team is 2-1-0 against the Islanders this season.

“Tonight is a night for us to respond in a number of different areas,” Reirden said. “The league is too good to play like we did on Saturday and expect any other result so like I said, there was not a lot of areas that I said we were successful in and we discussed being better and tonight is all about the response.”

Ovechkin still two goals away

Alex Ovechkin enters Monday’s game against the Islanders still two goals away from career No. 700. He was held scoreless Saturday night in the team’s poor showing against the Flyers and notched just two shots on goal. Monday will be his last shot at hitting 700 in front of the home crowd at Capital One Arena before the team heads on a three-game trip to Colorado, Phoenix and then Vegas.

When asked if he thought the team, especially on the power play, was trying to force some things for Ovechkin to hit 700 against the Flyers, Reirden said it was “human nature."

“Oh, it’s just a matter of time,” Reirden said of Ovechkin hitting 700. “We all know that he is going to score two goals, so it’s just when it happens and how it happens and the situation hasn’t been drawn up yet so we’ll see how it is and how the rest of the story plays out. The more we try to get him the puck and you know, do things outside of our normal team identity it doesn’t help the cause so we have to play the right way and do things correctly and as a byproduct he is going to score as he has all these years.”

Capitals expected lines vs Islanders:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Fehervary-Orlov

Siegenthaler-Jensen



*Gudas appears to be the healthy scratch

*Wilson/Oshie flip back — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 10, 2020