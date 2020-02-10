Until the visa was approved, Flores was not allowed to participate in full workouts in Washington and Clearwater, Fla. Often, he worked on the side with a trainer.

He cut short his stay in Florida in order to fly to Lima for the visa interview.

United is home for a few days, then will report back to Clearwater on Wednesday for 11 days of practices and three preseason friendlies.

Upon his return to Washington on Friday, Flores underwent an MRI exam. The team said it revealed no significant issues. Nonetheless, Flores likely will sit out Saturday’s match against Orlando City in Tampa.

Barring any setbacks, he will play against expansion Nashville SC on Feb. 19 and the Philadelphia Union three days later. Both matches are in Clearwater.

Reception of Flores’s international transfer certificate, a formality, will clear him to play in the Feb. 29 opener against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field.

>> Julian Gressel, a prized attacker acquired in a trade with Atlanta last month, said he is nearing a deal on a new contract with United.

“Just some final details and hopefully I will get to sign it as soon as possible,” he said. “All the major stuff is agreed upon. It’s exciting to get it over the line” before the season starts.

He is entering the final season of his current pact, which would pay him around $150,000, a low figure for a player who posted 15 goals and 35 assists in his first three years.

Efforts to negotiate a significant raise failed, prompting Atlanta to trade him to D.C., which was prepared to offer a long-term deal that would increase his salary by four- or five-fold.

United General Manager Dave Kasper said talks are ongoing, and “I imagine something will get done.”

>> With roster parameters set by the new collective bargaining agreement, United is in the process of upgrading Estonian forward Erik Sorga’s contract to an MLS deal. He initially signed a second-division contract with Loudoun United last month.

>> Forward Josh Fawole, a second-round draft pick who scored in the preseason opener against Montreal, departed the first stage of Florida training camp because of an ankle injury. He likely will miss two weeks. The former Loyola (Md.) standout is a strong candidate for a contract with Loudoun.

>> Yamil Asad, a contender to start at left wing, remains out because of a groin injury. The team hopes to have him ready for the season opener. ... Defender Donovan Pines, who just returned from a hamstring injury, hurt an ankle Monday and might miss a few weeks. He is scheduled for an MRI exam.

>> United released left back Duke Lacroix, who was on trial for a few weeks. He plans to sign with second-flight Charlotte, his agent said. Center back Aaron Maund, right back Carter Manley and goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre remain in camp.

Lefebvre likely will end up with Loudoun. Maund is in an uncertain situation. Should United complete a deal for a defender from overseas, he probably would not receive a contract offer. For now, he remains in the mix.

>> The chances of D.C. completing a deal for a French Ligue 1 player capable of playing center back and left back have dimmed.

Team officials have declined to identify the player, whom United had hoped to acquire on a transfer fee in the upper six figures. Meantime, United has turned its attention elsewhere in the international marketplace.

“We have a few targets we are pursuing right now,” Kasper said.

At the moment, no additional trialists are scheduled to join the delegation in Florida and the team is not engaged in trade talks, Kasper said.

>> Current roster:

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr., Simon Lefebvre (trialist).

Defenders: CB Steven Birnbaum, CB Frederic Brillant, LB Joseph Mora, RB-LB Oniel Fisher, RB-LB Chris Odoi-Atsem, CB Donovan Pines, CB Aaron Maund (trialist), RB Carter Manley (trialist).

Midfielders: RW-LW-CMF Paul Arriola, CMF-LW Edison Flores, LW Yamil Asad, RW Julian Gressel, DMF Felipe Martins, DMF-RB Russell Canouse, DMF Junior Moreno, LW-RW Ulises Segura, LW-RW Emmanuel Boateng, DMF Moses Nyeman, CMF Kevin Paredes, LW-RW Griffin Yow.